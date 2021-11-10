Porsche Panamera: the Platinum Edition arrives

PLATINUM EDITION – The Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition (in the pictures) is a new version of the German sedan which is characterized by a particularly rich equipment and specific aesthetic finishes. It will be available for the Panamera, Panamera 4, Panemera 4 E-Hybrid and Sport Turismo versions with prices in Italy starting from 116,000 euros.

OUTSIDE IT IS RECOGNIZED – Very rich the standard equipment of the Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition, which includes Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) adaptive air suspension, door mirrors with automatic dimming, LED matrix headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (dynamic lighting control), panoramic roof, l ” parking assistance with reversing camera and, for hybrid models, an on-board AC charger with a power of 7.2 kW. Aesthetically it is distinguished by the Platinum painted 21-inch Exclusive Design Sport wheels, the Black sports tailpipes, the rear windows and the tinted window trims. There are also specific platinum-colored moldings positioned on the air vents behind the front wheels, on the Porsche logo and on the lettering of the model at the rear and (on hybrid models the “e-hybrid” logo on the side).

DISTINCTIVE ELEMENTS ALSO WITHIN – The theme of luxury and opulence is also completed within the Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition where there is an analog clock (part of the standard equipment), the GT sports steering wheel, the soft closing doors, the 14-way electrically adjustable comfort front seats with memory package, the heated rear seats, the Bose Surround sound system, the Black brushed aluminum “package” and the Porsche Crest on the headrests. Then there are the door sill guards in brushed aluminum in black with the Platinum Edition logo.