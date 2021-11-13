Porsche presents the Panamera Platinum Edition

Porsche has made available to its customers a particularly elegant and exclusive version of Panamera: the Platinum Edition. The model combines Satin Gloss Platinum design features with a list of standard equipment, resulting in a refined special edition of the German manufacturer’s four-door coupe.

The standard package of the special edition includes highly sought-after options that add exclusivity to the already rich standard equipment. These include adaptive air suspension with Porsche active suspension management (Pasm), the LED matrix headlights with the Porsche Dymanic Light System Pluse, the panoramic roof and the exterior mirrors equipped with automatic dimming.

Among the options that make the Platinum Edition Panamera also includes: the camera that helps the driver when reversing and, as regards the hybrid variants, the on-board AC charger with a charging power of 7.2 kW.

The new design of the four-door coupé of the Teutonic brand, which in 2020 achieved record performance at the Nurburgring, is made even more elegant and dynamic thanks to the 21-inch Exclusive Design Sport rims painted in platinum, with tinted windows and tailpipes. black exhaust and side window moldings in high-gloss black.

Following the historical tradition of Porsche, the interior fittings can only be a hymn to luxury and refinement: above all the GT sports steering wheel with power steering Plus and lane change assistant. The front seats are electrically adjustable in 14 different directions, while the rear seats are heated. Porsche has also placed emphasis on the sixth generation infotainment system with SiriusXM 360L, Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. In addition, the BOSE Surround System is included in the basic equipment package.

The Panamera Platinum Edition comes in three variants within the Porsche price list: Panamera, Panamera 4 and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid. As for the European market, the Zuffenhausen model will also be available in the corresponding Sport and Turismo models. In China, however, the range will be expanded to include Executive models with a longer wheelbase.

The new special edition of the Panamera will be officially presented as a world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show, scheduled for November 17 in California. The model can already be ordered in Germany where the price is around 112,000 euros. Deliveries are expected towards the end of January 2022, the year in which the evolution of the Taycan is also expected.