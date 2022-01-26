Porsche Taycan beats Porsche 911, soon also hybrid

That Porsche has embarked on the path of electrification is certainly nothing new: the Taycan, a 100% electric sedan and station wagon, we all know by now and we at Red have also talked to you about it several times. However, if the 911 is electrified, the situation becomes serious. Yes she, Porsche by definition is ready to receive the electric part that will make up the hybrid powertrain. “Non plug-in hybrid”, as Pietro Innocenti, CEO of Porsche Italia specified, during the meeting at the beginning of the year with the press.

Not just good news for fans

If you are breathing a sigh of relief, if you are already celebrating because the 911 will not be touched (at least not too much) by the electrification, wait a moment. “We still don’t know when, but sooner or later it will arrive”: this is the answer from Porsche Italia No. 1 on the possibility that the electric 911 will arrive. That will most likely be 911 in cornering driving sensations, but to which a fundamental part will be missing to be such: the flat six. Yes, because the 911, perhaps more than any other car in the world, has an inextricable identity relationship with its engine. There is no 911 without boxers, to understand. The hope is that Porsche will be able to disprove all this, the skills it has (the extraordinary handling of the Taycan is an exceptional proof), but certain emotions cannot be reproduced so easily at the table. We’ll see.

2023: Electric Macan

That the Macan would have become electric is now news from a few years ago. The meeting with the press at the beginning of the year was an opportunity to set the date for this debut: the end of 2023. For a certain period, a few months, the one with an internal combustion engine will remain in the price lists, and then leave the field free to the battery-powered one. . A gamble? Not really, if you think that Globally, the electric Taycan outperformed Porsche’s symbol, the 911, in sales volumes. Okay, two cars are not comparable: the Taycan 4-seater sedan (or SW), the 911 sports car 2 + 2; the fact remains that the public has shown that they have accepted the “trauma” of an electric Porsche. Let me add: most people probably became convinced after driving the Taycan.

Sales in Italy

Having said that, the Italian customer is instead more “traditionalist”: with us, the 911 registers double the preferences of the Taycan. Below is the detail:

Porsche Macan – 2,265 (36%); Porsche Cayenne – 1,525 (25%); Porsche 911 – 1,248 (20%); Porsche Taycan – 620 (10%); Porsche Panamera – 338 (5%); Porsche 718 – 278 (4%).

In general, 2021 proved to be an excellent year for Porsche Italy, despite the great general difficulties: with 6,274 cars delivered to customers, the second best result in its history ended. Furthermore, our country in Europe is the third after Germany and the UK.

Late deliveries, orders booming

The supply crisis, and the consequent problems on the production of cars (and not only) all over the world, has also affected Porsche; Innocenti forecasts there will also be delays in deliveries in the first half of 2022. However, Porsche can only look to the future with optimism, since the collection of orders was significant and already covers the next 6 months. Speaking of the market, Innocenti also joined the chorus of his colleagues from other brands, asking the government to accelerate the pace of resources to be allocated to the sector. At the moment, the PNRR foresees 750 million for electric mobility: less than the amount allocated by other European countries.

In any case, Porsche Italia certainly does not limit itself to asking the Government for help. That is why, to support the transition to electricity, it has already planned the development of the charging network. At the moment, there are 25 HPC stations in the various Porsche Centers, 400 Destination Chargers scattered throughout Italy and 20 HPC charging points in Q8 service stations., made thanks to the partnership with Porsche Italia.

From dealerships to Destination Porsche

If it is true that the product is the real key to Porsche’s success in Italy and in the world, it is also true that alone it is not enough. For this reason, for example, for 2022 Porsche Italy and the dealer partners will invest 85 million euros to transform the dealerships into Destination Porsche. What is it about? Of sales centers with new architectures, large exhibition spaces, thematic modules for the different models and lounge area. In short, the customer who goes to a Destination Porsche will have an experience similar to that which he can enjoy at the Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta.. The transition from dealerships to Destination Centers began in 2021 and will end in 2028. And that’s not all, because the development of Porsche Approved and Service Centers for second-hand and assistance is proceeding at the same time.