Porsche Taycan Gts Sport Turismo: electric travel test

When high performance is combined with comfort, luxury and practicality. Third body version for the Taycan family after the sedan and the Cross Turismo; totally asphalt-oriented declination. Battery suitable for medium range thanks to a maximum range of 490 km. Very high power and road behavior at the height of tradition

Roberto Speranza

Who said that a high-performance sports car can’t also be practical? The Taycan family had already expanded with a nod to the off-road world with the Cross Turismo. Now it further expands its range of action with a version dedicated to great road trips, namely the Porsche Taycan Gts Sport Turismo. Luxurious comfort and road handling that lives up to its name. What about the battery? This electric car can easily handle the medium range, given the declared maximum range Wltp of 490 km. The appointment with the dealers is for next spring. Prices for Italy start at € 138,207.

How the Porsche Taycan Gts Sport Turismo is made: exterior design – Station wagon? Sedan? Shooting brake? The Taycan Gts Sport Turismo formally belongs to the sedan world, however its shape borrows elements from all of these categories. For the truncated tail with tailgate, the large volume of the boot and the ample space for passengers, even those seated behind; adding a splash of coupe feel. For dimensions we can classify it in the E segment, given the length of 4,963 millimeters. At the front it is identical to the rest of the Taycan family, while from the side one becomes aware of its specificity, namely the apparent “lengthening” of the tail (only visual effect, because the length of the car is unchanged compared to the “normal” Gts) , due to the wider angle of the rear window. The rear view, on the other hand, confuses the waters again, because there are no clear differences. The only conclusion granted to the look is that we are looking at a Porsche. Not accidental, of course. In the list of the most sophisticated options, you can choose the panoramic roof, whose particularity is the control of each of the nine zones into which it is divided: a special film contains liquid crystals which, when rearranged, make the selected section transparent or opaque. Solar heat, on the other hand, is very effectively shielded, only 15% of it passes compared to 30% of conventional roofs. An important accessory for hikers is the special rear bike rack, capable of carrying three. Both equipment are available for all body versions of the Taycan.

Porsche Taycan Gts Sport Turismo, interior and trunk – If you are traveling, you also need space for objects. The trunk of the Sport Turismo has a maximum capacity of 1,212 liters, while there are 446 with raised seats. Also added is the compartment in the front hood, containing 84 liters. Inside, the greatest structural difference is given by the space for the head of the rear passengers, which is 45 millimeters higher than the sedan. For the rest, the equipment is the same, obviously with ample customization possibilities as is normal in the luxury models; among the equipment on request we point out the split multimedia display, therefore operable independently of the passenger (in functions that do not involve the guide), in addition to the classic analog clock above the center of the dashboard. And the “engine noise” amplified by the audio system and activated by a button. Fortunately, it was not chosen to simulate the sound of a traditional gasoline engine.

Electric motors, battery, range and performance Porsche Taycan Gts Sport Turismo – We summarize the main mechanical components, common to all bodywork versions. The propulsion is entrusted to two electric motors, one for each axle. Four-wheel drive with independent organs for each engine (but the Sport Turismo does not include any specific function for off-roading, for that there is the Cross Turismo), the rear transmission has two ratios, to better manage the enormous drive torque. The engine applied to the rear is active in most situations, the front one only intervenes when maximum power is required or the rear wheels are about to skid. The torque is variably distributed not only between the front and rear of the car but also between the wheels of the same axle, thanks to the Torque Vectoring system. Active suspension, electric steering and self-ventilating cast iron brakes complete the picture. The most interesting options in this case are the rear-axle steering frame and carbon ceramic brakes. Maximum combined power of 517 horsepower (598 in overboost when launch control is activated at the start), maximum torque of 750 Nm or 850 in overboost. The 93.4 kWh battery allows a maximum range of 490 km in the combined Wltp cycle. On urban routes you can go up to 616 km. As for charging, the system is compatible with stations up to 270 kW. Using a wallbox, it takes nine hours to fully refuel. In direct current at 50 kW it goes from 5 to 80% of the charge in 93 minutes; finding a column at the maximum admissible power, it would return to 80% in about 22 minutes.

Porsche Taycan Gts Sport Turismo, road test – In a car of this conformation, the aspect of driveability and comfort on ordinary roads takes on an importance at least similar to that of pure performance. But let’s consider this second factor first: does the Sport Turismo behave very differently compared to the Gts sedan? No. Mechanics and dimensions are identical, the weight is only 15 kg higher, precisely for the tailgate, and it is mainly this element that causes the results of the homologation tests to vary, both for the mass and for the resistance to movement (the coefficient of aerodynamic penetration has a value of 0.25 against the 0.23 of the sedan). Only an in-depth test on the track with appropriate instrumentation could bring out the small differences. Driving on the road we are faced with an incredibly agile car for the imposing tonnage that is found, 23 quintals. Cornering precision is remarkable, both when entering and exiting. The various driving modes modify the degree of intervention of the electronics, leaving the driver a fair amount of freedom and at the same time carefully monitoring driving safety. Then the mighty “musculature” emerges with authority as he sinks into the accelerator. Electric car, therefore maximum torque delivered instantly, let’s not forget that. And with 750 Newton meters, you don’t even need the extra hundred from launch control; the thrust becomes brutal when the pedal is brutally pressed. If the road conditions allow it, you can have fun, and how. But without forgetting common sense; to seek maximum performance, the track is the only possible way. Driving instead with a view to travel, you appreciate the remarkable comfort immersed in luxury, even behind you are very comfortable. The fluency and ease of this car go beyond its size, which remains abundant. The set-up is also lowered, like a true sports car, so attention must be paid to bumpy roads. The list of assistance and communication systems is endless, everyone will choose the package they prefer. On the other hand, the navigator is not very convincing, a bit thin for the level of the car. Overall, this is an electric Porsche designed for travel. A result that is certainly not easy to achieve.

Pros and cons Porsche Taycan Gts Sport Turismo – Like it: only by reading the technical data sheet you realize the weight of this car, driving it absolutely not; brutal thrust when sinking the accelerator; comfort, luxury and space as a true great traveler.

Do not like: tastes are tastes but simulating an engine noise through the audio system always leaves us perplexed; navigator too basic for the class of this car.

Porsche Taycan Gts Sport Turismo, price and equipment – The set-up is unique, the turnkey list price is 138,207 euros. As with any luxury car, it is the customer who fully personalizes the equipment. Among the most significant options we highlight: rear steering axle, 2,391 euros; Pccb braking system, track-approved, with carbon fiber reinforced ceramic discs, from 9,162 euros; Porsche Design Subsecond analog watch, € 1,030; head-up display, 1,634 euros; roll stabilization with active electromechanical bars on both axles Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport, 3,355 euros; passenger display, € 1,049; night vision assistance, € 2,269; panoramic roof, 1,647 euros.

Porsche Taycan Gts Sport Turismo data sheet – Engines: two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors; maximum combined power 380 kW / 517 hp, 440 kW / 598 hp in overboost with Launch Control active; maximum torque 750 Nm, 850 Nm with Launch Control.

Battery: capacity 93.4 kWh, combined autonomy Wltp 424-490 km, urban autonomy Wltp 524-616 km. Charging times: 9 hours in AC at 11 kW, 93 minutes from 5 to 80% in DC at 50 kW. Maximum charging power 270 kW.

Transmission: two-speed rear axle, single-speed front axle. Electric all-wheel drive.

Performance: acceleration 0-100 km / h in 3.7 seconds, 0-200 in 12 seconds, maximum speed electronically limited to 250 km / h.

Consumption: 21-24.1 kWh / 100 km combined cycle Wltp.

Dimensions: length 4,963 mm, width 1,966 mm (2,144 mm including mirrors), height 1,391 mm, wheelbase 2,900 mm. Track width: front 1,702 mm, rear 1,667 mm. Luggage compartment volume 446-1,212 l rear, 84 l front. Curb weight 2,310 kg Din, 2,385 kg Eu (including driver).

Price: from 138,207 euros turnkey.