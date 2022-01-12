Porsche Taycan, sales doubled in 2021. 911 beaten
Porsche he has bet on the electric and the great work he is carrying out in this sector is giving the desired results. The German carmaker shared the deliveries data for 2021 which once again highlight the great success of the Taycan range. In the year just ended, the deliveries of the electric have doubled.
Indeed, the automaker stressed that it had delivered in 2021 41,296 units of the Taycan, more than double last year. A very important result that was also allowed by the expansion of the electric range. As we know, over time, several variants of the Taycan have arrived, such as the Cross Turismo, which have expanded the audience of potential customers.
The Taycan in 2021 beat a reference model in terms of deliveries like 911. This is a very clear signal of the growing importance of the electric model for Porsche. Over the past year, the German manufacturer delivered 38,464 911s.
A first hint that 2021 would be a great year for the Taycan came in October with the publication of data for the first 9 months of the year. Even then the electric had recorded important numbers, surpassing the 911. And in 2022 the electric Macan will arrive. It will be very interesting to discover the satisfaction of customers with this new battery-powered car.
2021 was altogether a record year for Porsche despite the difficulties caused by the effects of the pandemic and the chip crisis. In the year just ended, the German carmaker has delivered 301,915 vehicles to customers all over the world with an 11% increase over 2020. This is the best result ever in the history of the company. The manufacturer then points out that demand remains high and therefore 2022 starts in the best way.
Porsche has increased deliveries in all markets in which it is present. Growth was particularly strong in the United States, where 22% more vehicles were delivered than the previous year. In total, 70,025 US customers have purchased a Porsche model.
Across the American continent, Porsche made 84,657 deliveries, an increase of 22%. China remains the largest single market for the sports car maker. The manufacturer recorded an 8% increase over 2020. In total, 95,671 vehicles were delivered to Chinese customers. Overall, there were 131,098 deliveries in the Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East regions, up 8% from 2020.
Speaking of Europe, 86,160 vehicles were delivered to customers in 2021, an increase of 7% compared to the previous year. Porsche highlights that in the Old Continent, 40% of the vehicles delivered were plug-in or electric hybrids. Below are the numbers of each individual model.
- 88,362 Macan
- 83,071 Cayenne
- 41,296 Taycan
- 38,464 911
- 30,220 Panamera
- 20.502 718 Boxster / Cayman