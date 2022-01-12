Porsche Taycan, sales doubled in 2021. 911 beaten

Porsche he has bet on the electric and the great work he is carrying out in this sector is giving the desired results. The German carmaker shared the deliveries data for 2021 which once again highlight the great success of the Taycan range. In the year just ended, the deliveries of the electric have doubled.

Indeed, the automaker stressed that it had delivered in 2021 41,296 units of the Taycan, more than double last year. A very important result that was also allowed by the expansion of the electric range. As we know, over time, several variants of the Taycan have arrived, such as the Cross Turismo, which have expanded the audience of potential customers.

The Taycan in 2021 beat a reference model in terms of deliveries like 911. This is a very clear signal of the growing importance of the electric model for Porsche. Over the past year, the German manufacturer delivered 38,464 911s.

A first hint that 2021 would be a great year for the Taycan came in October with the publication of data for the first 9 months of the year. Even then the electric had recorded important numbers, surpassing the 911. And in 2022 the electric Macan will arrive. It will be very interesting to discover the satisfaction of customers with this new battery-powered car.