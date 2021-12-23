Porsche versus Corvette, drag race at full speed: the result is clear

A Porsche 911 GT3 and a Chevrolet Corvette C8 competed in a quarter mile race. The video of the drag race.

A high-adrenaline challenge, the one disputed between one Porsche 911 GT3 it’s a Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray. These two models are among the most popular among motorists on the international sports scene. Over the years, the Porsche produced some of the most iconic and fastest cars ever, and the new one GT3 certainly is no exception. On the other hand, however, the new one Corvette represents a further step forward for the American manufacturer in the supercar field, having taken the C8 itself to a higher level than its predecessors.

READ ALSO >>> Porsche against Alpine and Toyota Supra, what a race: the outcome is really uncertain – Video

Porsche vs Corvette: the video of the drag race

Going into more detail, according to the data provided by the respective manufacturers, the 911 GT3 owns a 4-liter 6-cylinder engine capable of delivering one power of 510 hp and 470 Nm of couple, which allow a searing sprint, from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.4 seconds e full speed of 318 km / h.

The Corvette C8 Stingray, on the other hand, features a centrally mounted naturally aspirated V8, which generates 482 hp and 613 Nm of torque, for performance that at least on paper could allow it to give a hard time to the opponent of this drag race: acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 296 km / h.

In short, there are all the conditions for a great race. Therefore, all that remains is to look at the video of this full throttle challenge, organized by Motorsport Magazine.

Once positioned on the starting line, both supercars take off like a rocket. However, after a hundred meters, the Porsche begins to stretch on the Corvette and from that moment on it never stops, grinding meter by meter an insurmountable gap for its rival. The 911, therefore, is the winner of this special drag race.