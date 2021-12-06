Porsche Vision Gran Turismo, concept of an electric sports car for Gran Turismo 7

It is called Porsche Vision Gran Turismo and it is one concept car of an electric sports car developed specifically for the game Gran Turismo 7 which will be released on March 4, 2022 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This is the first time that the German manufacturer has developed a specific vehicle for the “virtual world” of video games. This particular project was carried out thanks to the collaboration with Polyphony Digital.

Thanks to not having to submit to all the classic constraints of a real model, the manufacturer says he was free to put his ideas into practice to create this special virtual concept car. A vehicle designed exclusively for the virtual world opens up exciting possibilities for us that are otherwise severely limited in a normal design process for a production car. The concept car features the proportions typical of the brand’s models such as an extremely low bonnet and very pronounced fenders. Some elements of the front such as the lights and the air intakes are a reminder of the electric Taycan. The rear, on the other hand, has a luminous signature that is a precise reference to both the 911 and the Taycan. Curiosity, for the instrumentation there is a curved panel where the driving information is projected by means of holograms. Porsche points out that it created a cabin whose design was, however, as realistic as possible.

In addition to the purely design-related aspects, there are also new functions that help create a strong feeling between the car and the players through specific haptic feedback via the controller, which mimics the feel of the steering wheel. Returning to the concept car, Porsche says it has also worked carefully on the aspects of aerodynamics. Think, for example, of the active elements of the front splitter or the movable spoiler on the rear. This concept car will remain exclusive to the virtual world. Although Porsche has made a full-size physical version, there is no intention of making a production model debut. This does not mean, however, that some aspects of the design can then be used on some production models of the future. No details have been provided, however, on the technical specifications.

Source link