Porsche Vision Gran Turismo presented in video, exclusively – Nerd4.life

Gran Turismo 7 unveils the new Porsche Vision Gran Turismo with a trailer dedicated, concept car that will be available exclusively within the new car racing game from Sony and Polyphony Digital on PS5 and PS4, continuing the particular initiative that has long linked the series in question to various car manufacturers.

The automotive world has had a close relationship with Gran Turismo for years and the Vision project represents the consecration of this relationship: it is a series of concept car that are inserted directly into the Sony games, as we have already seen extensively within Gran Turismo Sport and Gran Turismo 6, with the project that will also continue in the new chapter in development.

From March 4, 2022, release date of Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 and PS4, it will be possible to unlock the new Porsche Vision Gran Turismo, exclusively available within the game in question as a dream car from the Stuttgart automaker. So let’s see the presentation trailer of this fascinating car with a decidedly futuristic look, which incorporates some stylistic elements characteristic of Porsche and transports them to a decidedly advanced context.

Just yesterday we saw a gameplay video of Gran Turismo 7’s Deep Forest Raceway, following the official track video released last month. Recall that the game is expected for March 4, 2022 on PS5 and PS4, after being initially scheduled for 2021 and exclusively on PS5.