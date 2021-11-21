Porsche works on the hybrid 911

A MYTH THAT RENEWS ITSELF – The Porsche 911 it is a sports car that has based its success on the favorable weight / power ratio, without however penalizing comfort. It is therefore a car that has a practically perfect balance and difficult to improve. However, with the evolution of the sports market, which are gradually turning towards hybrid and electric, the time has come for the sports car from Zuffenhausen to question themselves. The German magazine Auto Motor und Sport photographed the prototype of the 8 engaged in a test on the Nürburgring circuit, a clear sign that the company has accepted the “great challenge” of electrifying the sports car. This is no easy feat as the 911 hybrid will have to combine performance and sportiness, taking into account the additional weight of the battery.

MUTUATED BY MOTORSPORT – According to rumors the Porsche it would be testing a system full hybrid, so without rechargeable battery outside, with a 400 volt architecture. The hybrid technology should be borrowed from the world of motorsport and, specifically, from the LMDh endurance class, where Porsche will participate in 2023. The LMDh provides a standard hybrid system consisting of a 67 HP Bosch electric motor powered by an ion battery. guaranteeing a total power of approximately 679 HP. The production hybrid Porsche 911 could therefore have one power of about 700 hp, with a maximum torque of 1,000 Nm, which would compensate for an estimated weight gain of 100 kg.

BRIDGE TO ELECTRICITY – The hybrid version of the Porsche 911 it should come out before the end of the life cycle of the current 992 series, bridging the all-electric version that could be available around 2030.