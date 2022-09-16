Port-au-Prince is paralyzed and is the scene of demonstrations and looting

The Haitian capital was paralyzed this Wednesday and was the scene of massive demonstrations, acts of vandalism and looting, hours after it was reported how much fuel prices will rise in the country.

On a hot day and with the roads blocked by barricades, Port-au-Prince experienced a new day of stoppage of all activities both public institutions and private companies.

At the same time, thousands of people demonstrated in the streets of the capital to demand that the government reverse its decision to increase the price of oil derivatives.

Without announcing the date of application of the new prices, today it was announced that, per gallon, gasoline will cost 570 gourdes ($4.83), diesel 670 gourdes ($5.75), and kerosene 665 gourdes ($5.65).

At the moment, it is not known what public transport will cost after this rise in fuel prices, which will also increase the price of basic necessities in the poorest country in America.

“The adjustment of the price of gasoline is the only way to end the black market,” the Ministry of Communication assured on its Twitter account and warned that measures will be taken against anyone who is involved in these illegal activities and in the diversion of petroleum products.

In less than a year, the government of the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, has twice increased the price of fuel at the pump, which has made the cost of living even more expensive in a country mired in unprecedented socio-political and economic crisis and extreme violence.

In December 2021, when the Executive announced the previous increase, it promised to improve the living conditions of Haitians and build school, road and health infrastructure, promises that have not materialized so far.

In at least the last three months, the population has suffered a significant shortage of fuel, something that, according to the protesters, the authorities themselves cause when they want to increase the price of fuel.

At your anti-government protests today, the participants erected barricades and set them on fire, while some stores were looted.

There were also demonstrations in other towns such as Cayes, Petit-Goave and Jérémie, in which there was a day of tension and a total paralysis of activities.

In Petit-Goave, a few kilometers south of Port-au-Prince, corporate headquarters were vandalized, including the Banque Nationale de Crédit, Electricité d’Haiti and Sogebank, and documents were burned at the Peace Court.

In contrast to the government’s lack of reaction to the demonstrations against it, some former officials in the country have spoken out in this regard.

“I am convinced that those who stoke hatred with their words, fuel the fire of revolt and cause chaos as a way to gain power are not doing so in the interest” of Haiti, former President Jocelerme Privert wrote on Twitter.

For former Prime Minister Claude Joseph, “It is not possible in the (situation of) calamity in which we find ourselves that Ariel Henry decide to double the misery of the people, a way to please the oligarchs”.

“The demonstrations taking place throughout the country show that the population does not trust the transition,” Joseph continued, demanding the resignation of Ariel Henry, who, in his opinion, has failed.