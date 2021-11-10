Porta, will the music change for Handanovic? Inter move: Samir’s response is awaited

Samir Handanovic is captain and undisputed number 1 of Simone Inzaghi’s Inter. But soon the music could change for the Nerazzurri goalkeeper. In 2022-23, in fact, the team could have a new owner, André Onana, and the club, with this move, put Handanovic in front of a choice: to go away or stay to play for the place? If Handanovic endorses the club’s choice, writes Tuttosport, we could see a diarchy similar to that of Juventus Buffon-Szczesny:

“Who does not even know what the word turnover is is Handanovic himself. Should the captain renew, however, the music will also change for him next season, considering that Inter have blocked another number one, namely André Onana who will leave Ajax on a free transfer in June. As soon as time permits, the signatures will be placed on the contracts and – in the event that Handanovic endorses the company choices – a diarchy similar to the one that saw the last Buffon and Szczesny as protagonists in the Marottian Juve.“.