Portanova drag, first joy for Melegoni

We publish below the report cards of Pianetagenoa1893.net from Lazio-Genoa, match ended 3-1.

Genoa 5 – Keeps the game alive for about seventy minutes, in these conditions you could not do better.

Sirigu 5 – He can do nothing about goals: balls arrive from all sides, difficult evening

Vanheusden 6 – He rejects with his head a dangerous solution from Pedro, he stops prematurely due to yet another injury (46 ‘ Biraschi 6 – Relatively clean field entry)

Vasquez 6 – Acerbi loses on the occasion of the doubling, for the rest he leads a careful and bad race

Credit 5 – Hysaj pushes little, Felipe Anderson creates more of a problem for him

Ghiglione 5 – Suicidal touch on the occasion of the Lazio advantage, as in the December 2019 derby (60 ′ Sabelli 5 – He takes over but Zaccagni, who had already been running for an hour, strikes him in progression)

Sturaro 6 – He embodies the generosity requested by Mr. Shevchenko: inside the game, he suffers many fouls (46 ‘ Hernani 5 – Some initial skirmish, fades)

Badelj 5 – Suffers the pressure of Cataldi, overshadowed by the median

Portanova 7 – Driver. Fight for every ball like a warrior, spurs Cambiaso after a wrong cross (83 ‘ Melegoni 7 – The first goal in Serie A is never forgotten, although it is beautiful in execution but useless for scoring purposes)

Cambiaso 6 – A few empty passes in the defensive phase but when he gallops into the opponent’s half it is pure substance

Pandev 6 – In the first half he suffers only kicks: once Genoa is out, he loses all offensive potential (60 ‘ Ekuban 5 – Does not enter the penalty area, identical problem of the other team mates)

Right 5 – He must also run for Pandev, too far from the door: he sees Strakosha with binoculars

Coach Shevchenko 5 – The market revolution is near. He badly needs it, especially by virtue of the five substitutions

Lazio 7 – Strakosha 6; Hysaj 6 (63 ‘Radu 6), Luiz Felipe 6 (83’ Patric sv), Acerbi 7, Marusic 6; Milinkovic-Savic 6, Cataldi 7 (74 ′ Lucas Leiva sv), Basic 6 (63 ′ Luis Alberto 7); Felipe Anderson 6 (83 ‘Muriqi sv), Pedro 7, Zaccagni 7 – Coach Sarri 6



