Portanova is the heart of the Griffon

We publish below the report cards of Pianetagenoa1893.net from Genoa-Udinese, finished 0-0.

Genoa 7 – Short team ready for verticalization, dissipates without converting even four occasions into goals

Sirigu 6 – Non-paying spectator, he dreamed of such a quiet afternoon

Hefti 7 – Diligent like a Swiss, psychologically square like a German. Super graft

Bani 7 – Jokes Beto by winning every aerial duel

Vanheusden 7 – Attentive in the scoring, generous when the team advances

Vasquez 6 – The most in difficulty of the rossoblù defense (54 ′ Changed 4 – Tactical foul and one word too many to the referee at the same time: sensational naivety)

Sturaro 7 – Dragged the team as a true captain, total game

Badelj 7 – Long last! The Croatian grows in the second half and tames the midfield

Portanova 8 – Hair in the wind for the rossoblù Braveheart, determination and running to wear shoes: it is the heart of Genoa, even tactical

Ekuban 7 – He is a winger who, if he starts from overwhelming physicality, can also aspire to a starting shirt

Right 5 – More tarnished than usual, he misses a goal not from him (67 ‘ Caicedo 5 – Receives few balls, little involved in the maneuver)

Yeboah 5 – Only right-handed, with the left-handed he fails a rebound and a control in the heart of the small area

Coach Blessin 7 – A German who smiles is already news: in two days he seems to have mentally unblocked Genoa

Udinese 5 – Silvestri 7; Perez 5, Nuytinck 5, Becão 5; Molina 5, Arslan 5 (90 ‘+ 1 Jajalo sv), Walace 5, Makengo 5, Soppy 5 (68’ Udogie 6); Beto 5 (73 ′ Success 5), Deulofeu 5 – Coach Cioffi 5



