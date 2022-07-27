Portia Odufuwa: Dallas shooting suspect claims to be wife of rapper Chris Brown

The woman who opened fire at a Texas airport on July 25 told police that she was married to American singer Chris Brown.

Portia Odufuwa, 37, remained in the hospital Tuesday morning after she was shot and injured by cops as she opened fire inside Dallas Love Field airport on Monday, police said.

Shocking videos showed passengers screaming and hiding after Odufuwa opened several gunshots while walking out of an airport bathroom where she had gone to change, according to law enforcement authorities.

It was later reported that Odufuwa is still free to move around despite a long history of serious crimes that appear on his record, according to records reviewed by the Dallas Morning News. More than once, she told police the home address of Rihanna’s ex-bad boy, rapper Chris Brown, claiming she lived there with the “Run It!” “.

She was known to local law enforcement in the past. According to Dallas Morning News , Odufuwa was found unfit to stand trial in a June 2021 misdemeanor case in which she set off a fire alarm despite there being no fire. She was referred to outpatient mental health services.

She also has arrest records for arson, criminal trespassing, bank robbery and false reports, all filed in multiple North Texas cities over the past few years. Several of the cases have been dismissed, while rulings on others are unclear. She also reportedly claimed to be “the prophet of God.”

During the alarm incident, court records show she was staying at a hotel in Mesquite, Texas, when officials refused to extend her stay. However, the charges were not filed due to a lack of scientific evidence, District Attorney John Creuzot told the Morning News without giving further details.

On the same subject