“Porto are always tough opponents. In 11 vs 11 Milan would not have lost against Atl. Madrid”

Interviewed by Milan TV, Franco Baresi, a great former defender and former rosonero captain, released these words in view of tomorrow’s Champions League match against Porto:

On the first European Cup won with Milan: “If I think about that moment, many emotions come to mind: great satisfaction of lifting that trophy after so many years, for me to lift it first was an immense joy. That period was impressive for us, the Champions Cup is a competition that gives you great satisfaction. The championship is one thing, the Champions League is another, there was another energy and another charge. They were all decisive games, so every match was fundamental. You couldn’t leave anything to chance, you always had to be focused. “

On the double confrontation against the Red Star: “The double confrontation against the Red Star was a fundamental stage, they were two complicated matches. After the 1-1 first leg, we went to their house and with a bit of luck thanks to the fog that allowed us to replay the match in the return leg we did better and in the end we won on penalties. I too took a penalty, it was a responsibility that I had to take. ”

On the semi-final with Real Madrid: “We knew that we could annoy Real Madrid and that we could not miss that match. After 20 years we could return to the final and we heard it a lot on the eve, we were loaded with loads. In Milan we had an extraordinary game and we exalted the audience with 5 goals. From there we thought that we could not lose that final “.

On the emotions of the finals: “I made many finals, some I even lost. There you think you could do better or something more while when you won there was the satisfaction of having reached a goal you had worked for all year and there was the satisfaction of having given a joy to the fans who followed you everywhere. The audience with 70,000 people became a spectacle. Even winning the league titles took away your energy and reaching the final was something extraordinary. There was the desire not to disappoint, to be ambitious and to represent an important company gave great stimuli “.

On the years of Sacchi and Capello: “Over the years with Sacchi we have learned a lot. The team had to be compact and the distances between us were minimal. Capello gave us further knowledge at a time when we had a lot of knowledge. We achieved great results such as the streak of 58 games without defeat or the 1993 final in which we arrived without ever losing and then we lost that game. The following year we won the league and the Champions League together and it was an extraordinary year. endings is something incredible. “

On Porto: “Porto are never a simple opponent. They are grumpy to deal with and with quality players. We have to be careful and we have always suffered from them in the past.”

On Pioli’s Milan: “Milan have grown a lot in these two years. We returned to the Champions League after 7 years and we returned to this competition with desire. We played at the height of our opponents and I am convinced that in 11 against 11 with the “We would never have lost Atletico. We have shown that we play with determination, quality and personality. Milan must always remain at the highest level.”