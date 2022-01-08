Porto fans slow down Oliveira’s departure

The fans. In the long series relating to the Roma transfer stories, we lacked the fans variable. We explain. After closing the Maitland-Niles deal, Pinto’s second target is the midfielder. After having viewed (and treated) no less than a dozen, the final choice is the Portuguese Sergio Oliveira (and Kamara), Porto’s ownership card until June 2025, a certain Jorge Mendes who, even the stones know, has a certain confidence with Josè Mourinho. And on this basis, Pinto has been setting up negotiations with Porto for days on the basis of a onerous loan (more or less one and a half million non-repayable) plus a right of redemption set at around fifteen million (plus bonus) to be exercised at the end of this season. On this basis, a general agreement between the parties had been found and everything seemed to be directed towards a quick conclusion of the negotiation, Pinto also having the aim of making the player available to Mou as soon as possible. Which, of course, at this point impossible in the next forty-eight hours, given that the management of the Port, after the news of the departure was leaked, was seen flooded by the protests of her supporters who did not take well the possible farewell of one of the players they consider a symbol of the team. And on this line of disappointment, there is also the Porto coach, that funny guy Sergio Conceição who spoke on the market question yesterday at the conference, then Sergio Oliveira, declaring that he “has faith in the president” which was like saying “I would like Sergio Oliveira to keep him”.

After all the Portuguese is a quality player, an all-round midfielder with a certain confidence in the goal, national team, interior quality rather than a director, an important international quotation, a player certainly able to enrich and improve Mourinho’s options in the middle of the field.

Pinto, of course, did not let go, aware that the voice of Jorge Mendes is the one most listened to in this story. And the Portuguese prosecutor has decided to transfer his player. In short, the negotiation has certainly slowed down, but the impression, strong and clear, is that it will close. Maybe next week to try to make the player available for the match at the Olimpico against Mazzarri’s Cagliari.

Moreover it must be said that the movements in the midfield are not to be considered completed. First of all on the way out. Because imagining Villar in the Giallorossi again next February 1st seems to us an exercise in unbridled optimism. The young Spaniard, moreover, yesterday was at the center of a lively social controversy (complete with a post that was later deleted) with some fans who intervened not exactly Oxford in reply to the beautiful words that Gonzalo had written to his former partner Juan Jesus. Another episode that certifies that the distance between the player and Rome is now unbridgeable. From now until the end of this winter market session, Villar is destined to go away. Although all the teams that showed up to ask for information, they made it clear that they are only willing to borrow it with a right of redemption. In particular, there would be Valencia and Celta Vigo interested in Villar, but for now the conditions to get to the white smoke have not matured. Inter also say they would be interested, but Roma have already said no to an exchange with Vecino, explaining however to the Nerazzurri that if they want to buy him they can talk about it.

Then there is the Kamara question. It is not definitively closed to us. In the sense that Pinto did not abandon the idea of ​​also taking over the French from Marseille. Last night the French team played and Pau Lopez was the starter. And this means that the obligation to redeem the Spaniard has matured for twelve million. Money that will arrive in July but that can push Marseille, which already has an agreement with Roma, to push Kamara to convince him to say yes to the Giallorossi club.