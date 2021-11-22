Portovesme srl, stop producing zinc by the end of 2021: “Energy prices too high”

Portovesme srl will stop the traditional zinc production line.

This was announced by the same company – part of the Glencore group, active worldwide in the non-ferrous metals sector – with a press release, specifying that the stop will take place by the end of December.

The suspension of production, which has a capacity of 100,000 tons per year, will be operational “until there is a significant change in the prices of the energy market,” the company explained.

“This decision was made due to the disproportionate energy prices experienced in Italy and in the rest of Europe since the beginning of this year. Being an industry with a high energy consumption, Portovesme srl is highly dependent on competitive and stable electricity prices ”, the note continues. The other production areas that are less dependent on electricity consumption, such as Waelz, SX and the Piombo line, will continue their normal operations.

The company’s decision will impact approximately 400 direct employees and related external services. “Portovesme srl will continue to monitor the situation of the Italian energy market in order to reassess its decision as soon as the price conditions allow it”, concludes the statement.

The company is the only primary producer of zinc and lead in Italy.

(Unioneonline / F)

