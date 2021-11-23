Portovesme, stop to production if the price of energy does not drop

CAGLIARI. Portovesme Srl will stop the traditional zinc production line, with an annual capacity of 100 thousand tons, no later than the end of December, until there is a significant change in the prices of the energy market. This decision – explains a note from the Sulcis Iglesiente company – was taken due to “the disproportionate energy prices experienced in Italy and in the rest of Europe since the beginning of this year”. Portovesme Srl is the only primary producer of zinc and lead in Italy, belonging to the Glencore group, world leader in the non-ferrous metals sector. Being an energy-intensive industry, it is highly dependent on competitive and stable electricity prices. The other production areas with less dependence on electricity consumption, such as Waelz, SX and the Piombo line, will be kept in normal operating gear. The decision will impact approximately 400 direct employees and related external services. Portovesme Srl – explains the note – will continue to monitor the situation of the Italian energy market in order to reassess its decision as soon as the price conditions allow it. (HANDLE).