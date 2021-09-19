portrait of a man of action

It was enough to show a few scenes, let us taste some of the old atmosphere it rendered the original Matrix trilogy a cult work, to blow up the enthusiasm and excitement of fans about what to expect from this Matrix Resurrections, in the cyberpunk cinematic universe par excellence. However, one thing is certain: once again the great protagonist, the main face of a journey that promises to be unique, is him, Keanu Reeves, simply iconic.

At 57, Keanu Reeves finds himself in the odd position to be one of the most important faces of action cinema, in spite of special effects, new names, of the changing language. But what is the secret of its success? The answer can only take into account the uniqueness of this interpreter, as well as the characters he gave life to.

Keanu Reeves: A long-misunderstood actor

Keanu Reeves was contacted by the Wachowski sisters as a second choice, for Neo. Before him he had thought of someone who was really strong in that decade, especially among the young audience: Will Smith.

Yet Smith himself was the first to throw in the towel, to recognize that perhaps he was not the right interpreter and face, not as much as Reeves, who after all had already linked himself to cyberpunk cinema years before, with an absolute cult to be re-evaluated like Johnny Mnemonic. Reeves was fresh from his success with Devil’s Advocate, yet he continued to be considered a rather poor actor, a mediocre performer who owed everything to his attractiveness, those exotic features and the good fortune of having always been paired with far superior colleagues, who supported his controversial talent. Point Break, Speed, Little Buddha, Chain reaction: they had all been lucky, in a couple of cases they had become real cult films, yet the idea persisted that this boy, far from the stardom of that decade, did not have much to say. Playing Neo certainly gave him enormous popularity, placed him within a diegetic universe that seemed simply made especially for him, for this young man with dark eyes, a gloomy and melancholy face.

Although incredibly positive, the figure of Neo on balance was perhaps also a limitation for Reeves, forced him inside a shell that he only recently managed to break, thanks to another dark and lonely character: John Wick. Thinking about it, these two cinematic heroes in the end have always shown themselves to be specular not only to his qualities as an actor, but also to his experience, what he has always communicated to us as a person: the solitude of modern man, the path of a soul different from the others.

The secrets behind a unique success

The secret of Reeves’ success it is to be found not so much in a misunderstood and hidden acting talent (although it has long been underestimated), but in two qualities for which it has always been highly appreciated: stage presence and an impressive work ethic.

Reeves is able with a single glance or a single movement to completely dominate a scene, his face is among the most expressive and original that have ever been seen on the big screen. But, above all, in every film he has played, where necessary Reeves has always tried his hand at powerful and obsessive workouts. His attitude towards the single role to be played from this point of view is ultimately not so dissimilar to that of a great like Daniel Day-Lewis. In fact, both of them, for the various characters, have always made use of trainers and consultants, who allowed them to better understand the role, training to interpret anyone who was required.

For Reeves, both in the Matrix and then in the John Wick saga, this meant above all mastering the martial arts to give life to the iconic confrontation with Morpheus in the Matrix, such as Kung-Fu, Jiu-Jitsu, Judo, Krav Maga and Sambo.

Over time he has also become particularly expert with firearms, to which he has been able to give an absolutely new scenic and visual dimension, as regards their use within a narrative process. On YouTube the videos in which he can be seen intent in the various training and tests at the shooting range with rifles, pistols and smoothbore guns are very popular, demonstrating a mastery, a coldness and a humility at the same time that place him in perfect antithesis to stars and actors who increasingly made use of stuntmen and CGIs.

Reeves from a certain point of view represents something ancient and modern at the same time, marries the dimension of the seven-killer, of the Nameless Stranger, as well as that of the executioner, of the tough urban environment.

The resurrection of the lone killer

Immediately after the saga of Matrix, Keanu Reeves was confronted with very different films, try to range between multiple genres. Yet in the end, one of the most successful characters was another lone wolf, inside a double-faced world, in which light and darkness coexisted: John Constatine. Even today, many regret never having had the sequel to the famous hero created by DC Comics, to whom Reeves gave despair, determination and an ill-concealed idealism.

Until he did not confront John Wick, his career in some ways seemed to move forward at an uncertain pace, mainly due to box office flops like 47 Ronin (draw the katana in the direction of our review of 47 Ronin, for further information) or films not received with particular enthusiasm by the criticism such as The night does not wait or Ultimatum to Earth.

At 50, Reeves seemed destined for a career limited by genre films or increasingly secluded roles. Instead, Chad Stahelski arrived, which gave him a second youth, made him heir to that tradition of cinema hardships, which in the 70s had seen men like Charles Bronson or Steve McQueen in the ranks. With John Wick he immersed himself in a world of frenzied action, of hand-to-hand clashes like never seen in Western cinema. Also for this reason, the saga is to be seen as a sort of intermediary with the new course of action created in Indonesia and Thailand. If in Matrix his character struggled against a system, in a path of elevation of pure materiality that made him on balance almost a superman, in John Wick we have re-embraced the concept of the avenger, as it was imagined by Michael Winner, Peter Yates or Don Siegel.

Movies like Bullit, Murderer Profession or in the Callaghan saga, after all they had proposed what John Wick is: the lone killer, who has in his arms an extension of his body and a personal code, an ethic that does not save him from falling into darkness. And in fact we were talking about John Wick’s 10 most iconic weapons right here.

A bridge between two ideas of cinema

If and how much this fourth installment of the Matrix saga it will be successful or not is not yet known, but skepticisms and doubts naturally remain about the possibility of creating something comparable to what marked the transition between two centuries 20 years ago.

However, if there is ever a significant audience at the box office, in spite of the pandemic, it will surely be due to him. to the antidivo par excellence, to an actor who always knows how to be convincing and human in his interpretations. Come to think of it, among the various protagonists of the action trend of the 90s (although of course he has never limited himself to this genre) Keanu Reeves has managed to become a symbol also for the new generations, as evidenced by his participation in the videogame universe of Cyberpunk 2077 (our review of Cyberpunk 77 at the following link). After all, thanks to the saga of John Wick Keanu Reeves has been able to place himself as the heir of the recently deceased Sonny Chiba. His possible connection with an idol like Bruce Lee is more secluded, although – in terms of scenographic innovation and iconicity of the cinematic action connected to the character – both Neo and John Wick changed everything.

The paradox is that, if in the first case much of the credit went to a new dimension of special visual effects, in the second, twenty years later, his cinema has become more physical, pursues realism and a component of verisimilitude, even if in antithesis to what blockbusters and cinecomics put in front of our eyes. Perhaps this has always been the secret of its success: moving against the times.