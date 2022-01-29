Portrait of a Missing Woman: Schlink’s “Woman on the Stairs” comes out for Neri Pozza





Acclaimed and coaxed by the critics who called him “a philosopher-writer”, Bernhard Schlink delivered his latest novel to his readers Woman on the stairs, published by Neri Pozza.

This time, however, the unanimous consent that was bestowed on him is not convincing and does not seem fully acceptable. It may be due to qualitative inhomogeneity or to the unfortunate choice of a topic that is certainly not original or to the unfolding of events that would like to create suspense and curiosity without succeeding in the intent, but in essence the first real emotions come when the narration is about to end. .

A profound caesura between a before and after with respect to the central event – the disappearance of a woman and the painting that portrays her – crystallizes the events as if the whole life that continued to flow in between had been only a large parenthesis, as if the reformulation of existences somehow broken or at least conditioned by the disappeared ones depended on the resolution of that long-forgotten mystery.

A narrative mechanism that had already been masterfully tested by Schlink, with very different results, in the novel event of ’95 The reader: there too there was a before and an after, even there a missing woman emerged from the past, even there questions waiting to be satisfied and the terrible doubt of being only victims of an error of fate. But in the novel that has rightly thrilled critics and from which Stephen Daldry has made the film adaptation The Reader, with Kate Winslet and Ralph Fiennes, the added value to the story of a teenager’s passion for an adult woman was given by an investigation into the dark and psychologically unsolved period for the German people of the start of normalization after the discovery of the horrors of the Holocaust .

Today again The reader is configured as an acute, lucid, dramatic and ethically engaging reflection on guilt and responsibility, it is the laying bare of nefarious actions carried out during the collective madness of Nazism, it is the analysis of the repercussions of that madness on the new generations that have find on your shoulders the burden of parents involved in various ways in the greatest shame in contemporary history. And then there is the love for reading that affects the hard skin of the woman, suffering from a tenaciously hidden illiteracy that is a symbol of affective illiteracy. From this love comes the impetus to a gesture that would like to compensate for one of the victims who survived the massacre of which the woman was guilty. But first, in the still silence of the prison, the small miracle of the slow awareness of the evil done had had to be performed.

Perhaps for this very reason, Schlink’s new novel disappoints, perhaps it is precisely from an instinctive and involuntary confrontation that dissatisfaction arises.

Slender characters, pompous, each in his own way, of his own professional success, three men – an industrialist, an artist, a lawyer – in love with the same woman, face each other in a verbal duel and in a succession of often morally questionable actions. Instead, she, who is the young wife of the industrialist, the artist’s recent lover and the lawyer the amorous electrocution, escapes everyone because she doesn’t want to be a trophy, a Muse, or a princess to be saved. And how to blame her? Staying trapped in a form that has not been chosen is not exactly the highest aspiration for anyone and it cannot be for Irene, beautiful, young and with marked aspirations for a freedom whose face she does not yet know precisely, but which has the appearance vaguely resembling rebellion.

At the center of the story, therefore, a beautiful painting – the author would have been inspired by a ’66 painting by Gerhard Richter entitled Ema (Nude on a ladder) – which portrays the object of desire in a sensual and enigmatic pose: naked, one foot suspended in the act of going down the step, her head slightly bent, her gaze absorbed and almost resigned.

A painting that after decades reappears at the Art Gallery of the Sydney Opera House as a hook thrown into the sea of ​​time spent with the certainty of pulling it up with big fierce fish, because the idea of ​​healing a defeat is as captivating as the song of a siren.

The first to bite is the lawyer, originally an involuntary accomplice of that disappearance, who is also the narrator, the least involved but the most curious and the most fragile. The man, whose name we will never know but from whom we will receive the most open confessions, now a widower and father of adult children, had glimpsed in the beautiful Irene the possibility of salvation from a life that promised to be perfectly framed, rational, solid but sadly gray, the bolt from the blue that could have opened to the irresistible charm of the question mark at the end of each day, the woman who could have loved the right way, the way women expect to be loved. The man, who felt he had never been young, had deluded himself that he could finally wear his age to begin living through her. But life does not always take projects into account and passes quickly and looking back can only mean the impossibility of a recovery and the full awareness of a regret. An ambivalent feeling that will prove to be common to the lawyer-narrator and the other two men, but with one substantial difference: the lawyer seeks the woman through the painting; his rivals of the past through the woman seek the painting, because for the industrial collector to return in full possession of the work means to stop time and block his own in the woman’s youth and for the acclaimed artist to guard the most beautiful work of own production.

It goes without saying that the attempts of the ex-husband and the ex-lover will fail, while the sad journey backwards of the narrator will have a different and somewhat compensatory epilogue despite its brevity. Thus that future dreamed of with Irene, which becomes for a few pages only a fantasy to be told, is presented as the most authentic part of the novel, the one that resounds with the powerful nostalgia and bitterness of the unlived.

No sympathy for these men who are angry or complacent trying to take possession of their toys of the heart, no sympathy even for Irene who, however, attempted a moral redemption at very high costs, more intense and real as an old and sick woman than as a young and beautiful one. The elderly lawyer, pedantic and serious, all reason and calculation, only at the ninetieth minute frees himself from the perfect scaffolding that has supported his conformist choices. After realizing that love is not only desire but also taking care of the loved one, it finally acquires its own depth and only at that point does the desire to give him a smile.

From so much stubborn passion, from so much rancor, from so much obsession, however, a cold breath is released – a characteristic indeed common to so much German literature – which produces in the reader the strange effect of a high flame which is approached from the side: the heat does not arrive , the fire does not heat. And not even the language, flat, neutral, without particular flashes, counterbalances the non-valuable material of the narration which instead knows how to become a diamond in the final chapters, when the hand moves over the flame until it finally feels the burn.

Bernhard Schlink

Woman on the stairs

Neri Pozza publisher, 2021

€ 18.00

