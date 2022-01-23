Portrait of an Actor: Rutger Hauer

There are several celebrities who have left us over the past few years. Mourning has touched the world of music with great sacred monsters who have left us after having been part of our life for a long time, how can we forget David Bowie, Prince or Dolores O’Riordan. Even the cinema was not spared, like nothing in truth, from death. Ermanno Olmi, Bernardo Bertolucci, Vittorio Taviani, Carlo Vanzina and the unforgettable Stan Lee, lately the young man Gaspard Ulliel, many names and personalities who have been part of the childhood and adolescence of many of us and who have given us a myriad of emotions with their works.

Among them, a great actor of our times, a man with angular and almost “unpleasant” somatic features, but who has been able to adapt to every role to which he has lent the face, be it a heroic knight and in love or a humanoid in search of answers, an actor who has always avoided the star system, until its sudden and unexpected end.

Rutger Oelsen Hauer was born in Breukelen, in the province of Utrecht in the Netherlands, on January 23, 1944 son of Arend and Teunke, dramatic actors, but it can be said that his childhood and that of the three sisters was followed by the housekeeper since his parents were always on tour. As a teenager, his restlessness led him to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps and embarked on a freighter, then eager to continue his military career in the Navy, but his dreams are cut short due to the color blindness he suffers from. Thus, after various experiences as an electrician and carpenter, his parents enroll him in the evening school of dramatic art, even if the young Rutger prefers to compose poetry to acting.

Preferring to sit in coffee shops and write poetry, he is soon expelled from school and decides to try his career in the Navy again, but soon realizes that military life is not for him, so begins to have mental problems, ending up in a psychiatric institution until he finally manages to get kicked out. Rutger Hauer moves to Switzerland where he earns his living first as a mountain guide and later as a train driver in a theater in Basel. After his return to Amsterdam in 1966 he becomes the father of Aysha, also an actress, with his first wife Heidi Merz. In 1967 Rutger finally obtained a diploma in dramatic art. In 1985 he was married to Ineke ten Kate, sculptor and painter, met in 1968.

Rutger Hauer has always been very committed to the environment and the social, he established the Rutger Hauer Starfish Association for research and aid to AIDS patients and fought for the liberation of Paul Watson, founder of Greenpeace who was arrested on suspicion of sinking a whaler. During the fiftieth anniversary of his artistic career, an event that Rutger Hauer celebrated at the Lucca Film Festival – Europa Cinema, during the evening dedicated to him and in which he was honored by Lifetime Achievement Award, the actor had re-launched his environmental appeal with these words

“The land is good. You must take sides with the earth. And maybe you can keep this history and the land close to each other “. I also want to remind you of these words that he always spoke during the event, a small consolation that can gladden our hearts after his death: “I am honored to celebrate my fifty years in the world of cinema right here in Lucca. Italy is like a second home for me, I fell in love with this country during the shooting of Ladyhawke, a time when I was able to admire all its artistic wonders “.

In 2007 he published an autobiography written with Patrick Quinlan All those moments: Stories of heroes, Villains, Replicants and Blade Runner.

The filmography of Rutger Hauer it is indeed very vast, but few have been the awards it has won, including a Golden Globe in 1988 for the TV film Escape from Sobibor and Best Actor at the Seattle Film Festival for The legend of the Holy Drinker from Ermanno Olmi, a film that the same year won the Golden Lion in Venice. Two small curiosities: Paul Verhoeven would have liked him for Robocop and it would always be him to have inspired Ann Rice for the character of Lestat in Interview with the vampire, but for the 1994 film he was cast Tom Cruise because younger.

Rutger Hauer passed away on July 19, 2019 after a short illness, but the communication, respecting his past life away from the spotlight, is given to us five days later by his agent, the day of the funeral.

I’ve seen things about it that you humans couldn’t imagine:

fighting ships in flames off the ramparts of Orion,

and I saw the B-rays flashing in the dark near the gates of Tannhäuser.

And all those moments will be lost in time,

like tears in the rain.

It is time to die.

Have a good trip Rutger!

The Hawks of the night 1981

Rutger Hauer’s career begins as early as 1969, but his screen appearance is limited only to Dutch productions. For his Hollywood debut he has to wait until 1981 with the film The hawks of the night with Sylvester Stallone, where Rutger plays Heymar Wulfgar Reinhardt, a world-renowned mercenary.

Blade Runner 1982

Personally, Rutger’s final monologue as replicant Roy Batty is the most moving moment in the history of science fiction cinema, scene that never fails to make me shed a few tears. The masterpiece of Ridley Scott (set in 2019) shows us a dystopian future, where humans created these replicants for the sole purpose of enslaving them; if one of them tries to escape or return to earth, he will become the prey of the Blade Runners, who have the sole purpose of eliminating the “rebel” replicants. Also in the cast Harrison Ford/ Rick Deckard, Sean Young/ Rachael, Daryl Hannah/ Pris e Edward James Olmos/ Gaff.

“I don’t know why he saved my life, perhaps in those last moments he loved life more than he ever loved it… Not just his life: anyone’s life, my life. All they wanted were the answers we all want: where did I come from? Where I go? How much still do I have left? I couldn’t help but stay there and watch him die…. “ Rick Deckard.



Ladyhawke 1985

Always together, eternally divided. Until the sun rises and sets. As long as there is day and night.

Directed by Richard Donner, an eternal and magical love story, two characters in love and tormented who try in every way to defeat the terrible curse that keeps them apart. Even I, who don’t love romantic stories, have suffered with the two lovers Michelle Pfeiffer/ Isabeau D’Anjou and Rutger / Etienne Navarro, I have hoped that the clumsy attempts to Matthew Broderick/ Philippe Gaston or Il Topo to help the two always have a good end and I hated the evil John Wood/ Bishop of Aguillon.

The Hitcher The Long Road of Fear 1986

Directed by Robert Harmon, in the film Rutger plays a hitchhiker psychopath who calls himself John Ryder who becomes a persecution for the young C. Thomas Howell/ Jim Hasley who had the misfortune to cross his path. Also in the cast Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Spot Guinness 1987

Referred to as a cinematic masterpiece, in 1987 Rutger impressed the British so much with his performance in the commercial of the famous brand of beer, that Guinness sales increase by 22% in 3 months.

Sin City 2005

Written and directed by Robert Rodriguez, Frank Miller and Quentin Tarantino, based on the comic of the same name, Rutger plays Cardinal Roarke.

Rutger Hauer in Lucca

