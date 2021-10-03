Portrait of an actress | Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Shrader Lawrence was born, the August 15, 1990 to Indian Hills, in Kentucky. The parents, Gary Lawrence And Karen Koch I am respectively the manager of a construction company and the director of a summer camp. In Kentucky the young Jennifer lived for several years with her brothers, Well And Blaine, and the mother raises her in such a way as to forge in her a difficult character like that of brothers, going so far as to prevent her, in preschool age, from playing with other girls. This attitude does not allow her to fully enjoy her dominated childhood from problems related to hyperactivity and social anxiety.

These disorders, however, are one of the reasons why, from a very young age, at the age of nine, Jennifer decides to start acting. It is in fact on stage, as stated by herself, that all problems vanish. And just as a child, she begins to play particularly complicated roles. In a theatrical performance of the local parish based on the Book of Jonah, even interprets a prostitute.

The character, already particularly complex, is further strengthened with regular attendance to various sports. Lawrence, during her school years, enters the cheerleader, but also plays softball, to hockey and is inserted in a men’s basketball team, trained by his father. He also starts attending a local farm where he develops his love for horses and horse riding.

The artistic destiny, however, it now seems drawn. She convinces her mother, reluctant to let her lead a film career, to move temporarily to New York, where she is noticed by several talent scouts and participates in some auditions, leaving everyone stunned. The budding actress is hired for some commercials and for some programs on MTV. After a short time, the Lawrence family moved to the land of cinema: Los Angeles. The actress will complete her studies with private lessons, stating that her career would always come first.

Right from the start, Jennifer Lawrence is hired to participate in TV programs and appears in some episodes of television series such as Medium And Cold Case – Unresolved crimes. Finally, in 2008, he made his debut on the big screen in Garden Party from Jason Freeland, but also in The Burning Plain – The border of loneliness, directed by Guillermo Arriaga. In the latter film, in which he stars alongside Kim Basinger And Charlize Theron, demonstrates his skill and earns the Marcello Mastroianni Award to the next Venice Film Festival.

In 2010 the actress gets all the media attention thanks to her interpretation of the character of Ree Dolly, the protagonist of An icy winter, directed by Debra Granik and transposition of the novel of the same name by Daniel Woodrell. The film it is a triumph of critics and audiences. Earnings over $ 13 million on a spending budget of just over $ 2 million, he wins the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival and it gets well four Oscar nominations in 2011 in the categories Best Film, Best Supporting Actor, Best Non-Original Screenplay And Best Actress, the latter aimed precisely at the protagonist of our portrait.

Subsequently he is among the interpreters of the troubled and controversial Mr. Beaver, with Mel Gibson And Jodie Foster who is also the director of the film. The film tells a profound history linked to depression and the difficulties that this causes to those who suffer from it. The film is slow to come out, due to a series of accusations perpetrated against Mel Gibson, who became the unconscious protagonist of some recordings that they see him throwing racist slurs towards the former partner Oksana Grigorieva.

At this point begins the rise of Jennifer Lawrence, who, disputed by directors and producers, will begin some paths in the sagas that will keep it busy for years. In 2012 she takes the role of the young woman Mystica, in X-Men – The Beginning. His character was played, in the adult version, by Rebecca Romijn in the first trilogy of the saga, directed by Bryan Singer in the first two episodes and from Brett Ratner in the third. Jennifer Lawrence will play the role of Mystica even in later films of the franchise, X-Men – Days of a future past, X-Men – Apocalypse and in the unfortunate flop of 2019, X- Men – Dark Phoenix, which ideally closed the prequel saga dedicated to mutants.

In 2012 plays the role of Katniss Everdeen and becomes the protagonist of Hunger Games and subsequent ones The Hunger Games: The Girl on Fire And Hunger Games: Song of Uprising, split in two parts. The saga, based on the novels of the same name by Suzanne Collins, is a huge success and contributes to further increasing the fame of the actress. During the production of the films, Jennifer Lawrence will once again find herself working with great film actors, such as Donald Sutherland, Stanley Tucci, Julianne Moore and the never forgotten Philip Seymour Hoffman that, right in Hunger Games, he played his last role before the disappearance, in 2014.

Between one change of suit and another, Lawrence participates in other important films, obtaining increasing success. Directed by David O ‘Russell reads in American Hustle which tells the real events related to an operation conceived by the FBI in the late 70s. The film makes money ten Oscar nominations, however, failing to win even a statuette. In the film he works together with Robert De Niro it’s at Bradley Cooper. With the latter he will also act in A Crazy Passion directed by Susanne Bier, but especially in Bright side always directed by David O ‘Russell.

Bright side, It is probably one of the best acting tests for the actress. The film comes to earn 4 Golden Globe nominations And 8 Oscar nominations and the actress will win the award as Best Actress in both kermesse. It is inevitable to remember the fall of the actress, fortunately without consequences, on the staircase that led her to collect the Oscar, an episode for which, the same actress, he joked during his thank you speech.

In the following years, Jennifer Lawrence returned to work under the direction of David O. Russell, in Joy, in 2015, but is also chosen by Darren Aronofsky, already author of masterpieces such as Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler And The black Swan. The director wants her to star in Mother! where he works together with Javier Bardem, Ed Harris And Michelle Pfeiffer. The film did not get a great success with the public who label it as “strange” even receiving the boos at the end of the screening at the Venice Film Festival. However, the criticism welcomes him in a mostly positive way.

In the near future, we will see the actress in two films of Adam McKay. The first, Don’t Look Up it will be a film produced by Netflix and will see her collaborating for the first time with Leonardo Dicaprio, along with an impressive array of Hollywood stars, among whom will also be present Chris Evans, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and many, many others.

The second film Bad Blood, is still in pre-production, while the participation, as protagonist, in the new film by Paolo Sorrentino, Mob Girl.

Actress multifaceted and able to play virtually any role, has paved the way for the future of filmmaking. But the actress was loved by practically anyone thanks to his particularly “clumsy” ways, highlighted above all behind the scenes, in interviews at film previews and participation in television programs. Very funny, for example, is this long interview at the David Letterman Show, in the period in which The Hunger Games: The Girl with Fire was released in theaters.

In the interview it is clear how the actress is is actually “one of us” and it is evident how his childhood problems have always dragged on over the years, but it is also admirable the way he learned to live with it and laugh at it, giving hilarious moments to the audience and the presenters who often interview her.

It is one of Jennifer Lawrence’s greatest strengths and we are confident in the coming years we will hear more and more of her and we will see her protagonist of other splendid cinematographic productions. We can’t wait!

