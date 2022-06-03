Portrait of privilege ‘Armageddon Time’ shakes up Cannes

As audiences at the Cannes Film Festival rose to applause for James Gray’s sharp autobiographical drama “Armageddon Time,” about the director’s childhood in 1980s Queens, his voice cracked as he addressed the crowd.

“In a way it’s my story,” Gray said. “And you shared it with me.”

“It took all my self-control not to burst into tears,” Gray said, still recovering the next day in Cannes. “It has been a really strange journey making the film and my father died two months ago from COVID. The whole process has been charged and full of emotion.”

“Armageddon Time,” starring Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, has caused a stir at Cannes like no other American film this year. Gray’s film, which Focus Features will distribute in the United States this year, has been hailed as a tender triumph for the filmmaker of “The Immigrant” (“Ellis’s Dream”) and “Ad Astra” (“Ad Astra: Into the stars”), not only for its detailed excavation of his childhood, but for the way he reexamines his own white privilege growing up and how race and money can tip the scales in a young man’s formative years.

Paul Graff (Banks Repeta), inspired by Gray, is a sixth grader in a middle-class Jewish family. At school, his Johnny (Jaylin Webb) is a black kid with fewer advantages who is treated differently than Paul. When Paul’s family decides to send him to private school, the gap only grows. Making comparisons with current inequality is not difficult. At the private school, Jessica Chastain makes a cameo appearance as Maryanne Trump, the sister of former President Donald Trump and an assistant US attorney.

For Gray, “Armageddon Time” is a period film about the present, and a homecoming after two movies that take place far apart: the Amazon in “The Lost City of Z” and outer space in “Ad Astra”.

Gray spoke to The Associated Press about his new work on the French Riviera. Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

AP: When did “Armageddon Time” begin to form in your head?

GRAY: I was at an art show in Los Angeles five years ago. Painted on the wall it read: “History and myth begin in the microcosm of the personal.” He had done this movie before where he went into space. It was a very difficult movie to make and a very difficult movie to complete. The end result was not entirely mine. That was a very sad experience for me. I wanted to try and rediscover my love for the medium and why I wanted to do this in the first place. I said, “Screw it, I’ll make the most personal movie possible.”

AP: He has said that 1980 was one of the most pivotal years in American history. Is he saying it because of Reagan’s election?

GRAY: People don’t remember that he campaigned in Philadelphia, Mississippi, which is where Goodman, Schwerner and Cheney were killed by the (Ku Klux) Klan. And he started talking about states’ rights. He knew exactly what he was doing. I understand that he didn’t come out to say the N-word (a racial slur). He did not come out to be a complete Trump. But that was his purpose. I feel like that was planting the seeds of some kind of corporatist, egotistical, top-down, and frankly rooted idea of ​​the racism of American capitalism that hasn’t completely left us since. When you propose a system that has to do with money, it has the basis of oppression built into it. It did not start with slavery. It started with the indigenous people who were basically vaporized. We are very good at genocide.

AP: These are not usually the themes of introspection common in memoir films.

GRAY: This is all about what the actual economic structure of the country is. I felt like that would have power in a very small context, which is the transfer of a child from a public school to a private school and how we all do our part to (expletive) things. In other words: “I will make this ethical commitment now. I am going to contribute a little to the ethical commitment”.

AP: Did you think anything of this while you lived it as a child?

GRAY: When I was a kid, I never thought about the levels of capitalism, how if someone is up there it means someone has to be down there. I met 48 kids in one class, something is wrong. But here’s the thing: Why aren’t people in our country outraged that public education is funded by local property taxes? They should be burning state legislatures for it. The system congratulates itself by basically saying: let’s make a superhero movie, but let’s put a trans person in it. Okay, great, but that doesn’t solve the problem. You have to review the system itself and understand that it is based on the brutal oppression of a group to survive.

AP: His film was met with an enthusiastic reception here in Cannes. Have you thought about how it will be received in the United States?

GRAY: I’m sure there will be people who hate the movie. But as an American, I feel a particular sense of loss that we as filmmakers are not as willing to confront ideas of class. One of the most amazing things about what Francis Ford Coppola did in that film is how he paints such a vivid picture of the rottenness of capitalism. Watch “Jaws” (“Jaws”). That mayor keeps the beaches open no matter what.

AP: Were the Trumps really involved in their private school experience?

GRAY: I sure do. If I had my high school yearbook I would show you the board of directors with Frederick Christ Trump in the photo. He walked through the halls of the school. His daughter (Maryanne) gave a speech at school which I made my brother remember as best he could and I remembered as best I could and we compared notes. They were very similar.

AP: You are a filmmaker considered a classicist dedicated to making a kind of personal cinema for the big screen. Have you ever felt part of an endangered species?

GRAY: It is my obligation to keep trying to do the work that I do. Not because of selfishness or any feeling of “I’m the best” or something like that, but because of the type of cinema that I like, and I would like to think that there is at least someone who likes it too. And who speaks for them? The question is: Are you going to passionately pursue what you dream of, what you hope for? Or will you give up? I would love to be richer or more powerful or whatever. But if it’s not going to be, I’m fine with that. I prefer to just chase my dreams.