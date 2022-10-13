“Portraits and mirages: four films by and about Alfredo Arias” at the Sala Leopoldo Lugones

The program is made up of two documentary feature films that record the creative activity of the Argentine playwright, actor and director Alfredo Arias, and two medium-length films co-directed by the creator of the works cineland Y happylandamong others, that demonstrate his talent for approaching the audiovisual universe.

The cycle includes the screening as a preview of clutter, co-directed with French director and actress Laure Duthilleul. The series accompanies the exclusive premiere of the film at the Sala Lugones Fanny walksdirected by Alfredo Arias and Ignacio Masllorens.

First functions of the cycle

Thursday, September 15

clutter (50′; PCD)

(France, 2022)

Direction: Alfredo Arias and Laure Duthilleul.

With Nelly Pons, Kevin Gehrig.

Hello Andy? (45′; PCD).

(Argentina/Spain, 2022)

Direction: Alfredo Arias, Juan Gatti and Ignacio Masllorens.

With Alejandra Radano.

At 3 and 6 p.m. (Total duration of the program: 95′).

Friday September 16

Alfredo Arias, the man with a thousand and one heads (70′; PCD).

(Argentina/France/Italy, 2022)

Direction: Alejandro Martin Arias.

At 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Saturday September 17

fans (63′; PCD).

(Argentina, 2021)

Directed by: Romina Ricci

At 15 and 18 hours (63′; DCP).

Sunday 18

