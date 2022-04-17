Portrays ‘The First Lady’ strength of the first ladies of the US

Mexico City.– The old popular phrase said that behind a great man there is a great woman, but for these first ladies falling behind was never an option and that is the premise of the series The First Lady, where Viola Davis as Michelle Obama; Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt will explore the lives of these powerful women and their journey to forge a voice of their own in the midst of politics.

“All of them refused to be just the woman behind the man, each of them had a role that went way beyond that, and at the time they focused on that as soon as they entered the White House, from how to put their own limits, even how to support their husbands, but also fulfill and honor themselves, and I think they all figured it out by having to go through abysmal obstacles,” Davis said in an interview.

“They all had very different perspectives on how to assume and respect themselves in the position they were in and they had different experiences in how to achieve it, understanding if it was something they had to accept or change, especially in Michelle’s case, until they found a place where they could to be themselves and fight for what they thought was important, a place where they could be valued and leave their mark, I think they all managed it in some way,” added Anderson.

The series, created by Aaron Cooley and directed by Susanne Bier, will delve into the political and private lives of these three first ladies, showing them at pivotal moments on their husbands’ path to the Presidency and how they were key to their respective triumphs, as well as the personal challenges they had to go through together.

Franklin D. Roosevelt facing polio as he launched his gubernatorial campaign, Gerald Ford called to replace Spiro Agnew as vice president, and Barack Obama moving into the White House with his wife and daughters.

“When you’re playing someone real you deal with very specific information and you have to adjust to that, when they were in the White House, what decisions they made, who their children were, what their dynamic was, everything has to be very specific, but at the same time there was a personal side that is built in the same way as a fictional role, with an emotional arc.

“And for me that was the most challenging, because you don’t exactly have all the information on that private side, so knowing how to fill in those spaces becomes very complicated because you can’t invent it, we treat it with great care and in the most respectful way possible” Oscar-winning Davis noted.

Dakota Fanning as Susan Ford; OT Fagbenle as Barack Obama; Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt and Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford are other luminaries who join this 10-episode plot that premieres today on Paramount +.