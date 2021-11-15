Portugal 1-2 Serbia: Lukic and Vanja straight to Qatar. And the midfielder makes an assists
Memorable match for the Serbian national team who qualify for the World Cup, 90 minutes and an assist for Lukic, Vanya remains on the bench
Yesterday evening a great joy came for the Serbian national team in which there are two players of the Bull. The Balkan selection managed to win 1-2 in comeback on the Portugal field of Cristiano Ronaldo, overtaking the Lusitanians in the group and qualifying for the next World Cup in Qatar. A really important evening for Sasa Lukic and Vanya Milinkovic-Savic. For the grenade midfielder it was truly an unforgettable evening because, in addition to having played all 90 minutes of the match, he managed to assist for Serbia’s first goal signed by Tadic. The goalkeeper del Toro, on the other hand, remained on the bench after playing in a friendly on Thursday.
THE MATCH – The two Serbian Torino players can therefore return to Italy with great satisfaction and motivation. The match against Portugal was a flurry of emotions for the crowd present at the stadium. The hosts took the lead with Renato Sanches who, after only 2 minutes, led Portugal forward. At 33 ‘Lukic with a close pass serves Tadic on the edge of the area that kicks with his left-footed and thanks to the error of the Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio manages to equalize the scores. After a long, hard-fought game full of opportunities, Serbia wins the game and in the 90th minute thanks to Mitrovic manages to score the 1-2 goal that qualifies Serbia for next year’s World Cup.
November 15, 2021 (change November 15, 2021 | 06:20)
