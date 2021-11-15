Portugal 1-2 Serbia: Lukic and Vanja straight to Qatar. And the midfielder makes an assists

Yesterday evening a great joy came for the Serbian national team in which there are two players of the Bull. The Balkan selection managed to win 1-2 in comeback on the Portugal field of Cristiano Ronaldo, overtaking the Lusitanians in the group and qualifying for the next World Cup in Qatar. A really important evening for Sasa Lukic and Vanya Milinkovic-Savic. For the grenade midfielder it was truly an unforgettable evening because, in addition to having played all 90 minutes of the match, he managed to assist for Serbia’s first goal signed by Tadic. The goalkeeper del Toro, on the other hand, remained on the bench after playing in a friendly on Thursday.