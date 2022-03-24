Portugal 3-1 Turkey | Repechage Qatar 2022: Turkey fails at the right time and allows Cristiano’s Portugal to continue dreaming of Qatar 2022

ANDIlmaz had it on his feet to send the game to extra time but missed a penalty late on and allowed Portugal to continue dreaming of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a 3-1 victory at the Do Dragao Stadium.

A classification, the lusa, suffered to the utmost. Portugal went up 2-0 thanks to goals from Otvio (15′) and Diogo Jota (42′)… but they ended up asking for the time. Burak Yilmaz scored the 2-1 in the 65th minute.

However, the ‘9’ of Lille went from hero to ‘villain’. Yilmaz sent a penalty to the clouds at 85′ committed by José Fonte on Enes nal that would have forced extra time and, who knows, maybe penalties. In the end, already in the addition, Matheus Nunes scored the definitive 3-1 in 93′ on 93′.

It was not easy for Fernando Santos. The losses of Pepe, Rben Dias, Cancelo, Renato Sanches, Rben Neves and Anthony Lopes greatly conditioned a very innovative eleven: Diogo Costa replaced Rui Patrcio as goalkeeper; Danilo Pereira played central and midfield from then on along with Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Otvio, Cristiano and Diogo Jota. Joao Flix, despite his good moment, started on the bench.

The ‘plan’, which Fernando Alonso would say, started off without a hitch despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s discreet performance. Portugal pressed and at 15′ they were already winning 1-0. Bernardo Silva hit the post from outside the area and Otvio, very attentive, picked up the rebound to score at will.

Porto’s Brazilian midfielder, nationalized, has started well. He accumulates two goals in his first three caps with Portugal.

Turkey, who had barely moved past midfield, brushed it 1-1 at 22′. Centr Kerem Akturkoglu and Berkan Kutlu, who had won Dalot’s back, headed to the side of the net.

Diogo Jota’s ‘hammer blow’ at 42′ seemed definitive. The Liverpool attacker was great in the area to head in a cross from Otvio and score 2-0. Nine goals already accumulated with Portugal, five in this qualifying phase.

It seemed that the ‘Seleao das Quinas’ would kill the match with spaces. In fact, he had several opportunities… but the opposite happened. Burak Yilmaz discounted in the 65th minute after a good wall with Cengiz Under and put fear into Portugal’s body.

Turkey burned all its ships giving entry to Enes nal, Yazici… and it almost worked for him. nal forced a penalty at 83′ due to a kick by Jos Fonte. The VAR gave him away. However, the Ottomans did not count on their great star, Burak Yilmaz, sending the ball into the clouds two minutes later.

Portugal breathed… and Turkey sank. The changes of Fernando Santos gave air and legs to Portugal. Two of the new players made it 3-1 in 93′. Rafael Leao led the counterattack and filtered a great pass for Matheus Nunes to resolve hand in hand.

There was even time for Cristiano to crash a ball off the crossbar after a pass from Joao Flix. It wasn’t his day, but it was Portugal’s. A game separates him from the World Cup.