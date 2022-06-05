Portugal and Ronaldo unfold, Spain draw in the Czech Republic

Portugal, carried by a great Ronaldo author of a double, easily won against Switzerland (4-0) during the second day of the League of Nations in Lisbon.

This victory allows Portugal to take the lead of their group.

Untenable, Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in his first three goals. He was first behind the first goal when his direct free kick, repelled with difficulty by Gregor Kobel, returned to the feet of William Carvalho (15th).

He then scored twice, four minutes apart (35th, 39th) to allow his team to lead 3-0 at the break.

Joao Cancelo (68th) then added to the score for the 2016 European champions in the second half.

Spain snatch a point in the Czech Republic

Spain snatched the draw in the last minutes in Prague against the Czech Republic (2-2).

With a team significantly different from that which had obtained the draw against Portugal – exit Azpilicueta, Alba, Morata, Busquets in favor of Carvajal, Alonso, De Tomas, Koke in particular -, La Roja was behind twice. By conceding a goal from Pesek (4th) first (1-0), then another from Kuchta (2-1, 67th).

Meanwhile, FC Barcelona midfielder Gavi had equalized at the end of the first period (45th + 3), becoming the youngest scorer in the history of the Spanish selection at the age of 17 years and 304 days.

It was ultimately central defender Martinez, with a header, who allowed his side to snatch the draw from a cross from Madrid’s Asensio after a two-man corner (90th). The ball hit the crossbar before narrowly crossing the line and then out.