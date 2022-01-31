Portugal, Costa’s socialists win the lessons: the extreme right is growing

Given in the latest polls side by side with the center-right opposition, Costa ended up improving his 2019 score and will no longer depend on his former radical left allies, who provoked these early elections by rejecting the draft budget for 2022. .

The 60-year-old former mayor of Lisbon came to power in 2015 sealing a left union unprecedented since the 1974 Carnation Revolution, when he hadn’t even won those elections. He now gives the Socialist Party the second absolute majority in its history. “An absolute majority is not absolute power, but an increased one,” Costa declared in front of his supporters. “It’s a victory for humility, trust and stability,” he added.