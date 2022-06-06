Portugal crushes Switzerland, Ronaldo doubles goals

Portugal crushed Switzerland 4-0 on Sunday in Lisbon on the second day of the League of Nations, in a match where Cristiano Ronaldo offered himself a double after a long scarcity in selection.

Betis Sevilla midfielder William Carvalho opened the scoring by following a free kick from Ronaldo well past Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel (1-0, 15th).

“CR7” then took charge of the show by scoring on a service from Diogo Jota (2-0, 35th). Four minutes later, the Portuguese superstar signed a double by concluding closely following a poorly cleared shot by Kobel (3-0, 39th). Joao Cancelo completed the Portuguese correction by slipping the ball into the net after eliminating the Swiss goalkeeper (4-0, 68th).

Despite this quiet success, Portugal did not start the match in the best way and could have been sanctioned.

In the 5th minute, Benfica Lisbon striker Haris Seferovic sent the ball into the back of the net, but the referee disallowed the goal after resorting to VAR for a handball by teammate Fabian Schär in a duel with Pepe.

This scare had the effect of a click for the 2016 European champions, who subsequently showed themselves to be much more dashing.

Guilty of a foul on Otavio, Schär offered an ideally placed free kick to Cristiano Ronaldo: at the entrance to the surface and almost full axis. The Manchester United striker then sent a heavy strike only repelled by Kobel at the feet of William Carvalho, on the lookout (1-0, 15th).

Ronaldo sees double

This goal completely unbridled Portugal who then rushed to the Swiss cages. After a good movement on the right side, Diogo Jota slipped the ball to Cristiano Ronaldo, lonely in the box, who unleashed a clear shot to make the break (35th, 2-0).

It was the Portuguese captain’s first achievement since October 2021 and a hat-trick against Luxembourg.

And the fivefold Golden Ball was quick to see double. Served in the area, Diogo Jota fired a pivot shot at Kobel, the goalkeeper could only clear the ball on Ronaldo who followed well to score the 117th goal of his international career (39th, 3-0).

“The captain is the best in the world. That’s enough. When you are told he is the best in the world, what more words do you need? “, savored the Portuguese coach Fernando Santos in a press conference after the meeting.

Switched to management mode during the second half, the Lusitanians scored again when Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva launched club-mate Joao Cancelo into the depths. The side erased Kobel from a large bridge before hitting the empty goal (4-0, 68th).

At the end of this second day, it is Portugal who take the lead of the very difficult group B with 4 points, the same total as the Czech Republic which drew 2-2 against Spain in Prague.

On Thursday, Portugal host the Czechs in Matchday 3, again at the José Alvalade stadium, while Spain will face Switzerland in Geneva at the same time.