Portugal doubt Cristiano Ronaldo, huge turnaround for Rafael Leão’s future

Cristiano Ronaldo is the target of criticism in Portugal

This morning the newspaper In Bola believes that CR7 is losing its influence on the Seleção. The daily believes that his volume of play has been reduced, his goalscoring percentage has been halved. Above all, Bruno Fernandes has gained importance in the selection game. The five-time Ballon d’Or could be benched against Spain tomorrow night. Then on his future at Manchester United, ESPN posted his 3 options this morning. If he wants to leave the club for good, he can leave this winter or next summer. But the media does not exclude the option of extension. In 2021, Ronaldo signed a two-year plus one optional lease, which would see his contract last until 2024. This clause can only be activated by the club with the player’s agreement. ESPN reports that sources claim Ronaldo is highly motivated in training. If United have a good season and qualify for the next Champions League, that should convince him to stay, the article then concludes.

Paolo Maldini wants to shield Rafael Leão

This morning, The Gazzetta Dello Sport instead wanted to highlight Rafael Leão. In fact, Maldini, the technical director of the Rossoneri made a shock statement to dissuade all European clubs from recruiting his Portuguese nugget. The Italian explained that he was doing everything to extend it. ” Rafa knows that his growth process is in Milan. I think there is a good possibility of reaching an agreement. And this season we’re even stronger ” did he declare.

Rookies well suited to Manchester United

This morning, leafing through The Manchester Evening News, we learn that Erik ten Hag has changed his way of coaching since leaving Ajax for the North West of England. In fact, speaking about his first month at Manchester, Antony revealed how well the manager adapted his sessions to the intensity of the Premier League. The Auriverde also explained that they quickly adapted to the championship and to the club. ” People have really welcomed me and I feel at home “, he explained. Another recruit quickly acclimatized to the demands of the English championship: Lisandro Martinez. Heavily criticized for his debut, especially because of his small size, he silenced his detractors by establishing himself as a starter. Addressing TyC Sports after Argentina’s victory over Honduras, Martinez responded to the criticism leveled at him: To be honest, it’s a dream come true to play for such a big club as Manchester United, and especially to play in the Premier League, which in my opinion is one of the best leagues in the world. “, he said.