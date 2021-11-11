Portugal, forbidden to contact employees after work: fine for the boss if he calls you after hours

Even those who work in smart working have the right to rest. If in Italy the debate on the regulation of remote work is still on the high seas, Portugal has found a solution by approving one of the most advanced laws in the European Union regarding the right to disconnect. And so, goodbye to phone calls and messages after working hours. Companies found to break the rule will have to pay a fine. The law, passed to parliament on Friday, applies to the public sector and to private individuals with at least ten employees. “This step forward was made necessary to the extent that the pandemic caused a boom in remote work – underlined the government, during a Web Summit – We need to rediscover the lost balance between work and private life”.

Among other innovations, companies will have to contribute to home expenses for smart working, such as internet connection and electricity bills. Furthermore, it will be forbidden to monitor productivity outside the office, to safeguard the privacy of employees, while it will become mandatory to organize face-to-face meetings with staff, at least twice a month, to stem the isolation of those who do not work in presence. And then there are concessions for parents with young children, who will be able to work from home without asking their employer for a permit in advance, until their children are eight years old. “Teleworking can be a turning point if we take advantage of the advantages and minimize the disadvantages – said the Minister for Labor and Social Security Ana Mendes Godinho – We consider Portugal one of the best places in the world where digital nomads can choose to live. , and we want to do everything possible to attract them here ».

