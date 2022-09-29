Portugal – Manchester United, Antonio Cassano destroys Cristiano Ronaldo: “Retire!”

The Portuguese has been told to ‘do himself a favor’ and retire. For Antonio Cassano, he is at the end of his rope.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the trough of the wave and his detractors are quick to push him. After failing to leave Manchester United this summer to join a club playing in the Champions League, the Portuguese had a truncated start to the season, disturbed by his lack of preparation. Cristiano Ronaldo had to settle for crumbs with Manchester United and scored just one goal before the international break, from a penalty in the Europa League.

“He has to do himself a favor and stop”

Even in the national team where the 37-year-old striker usually rules, he received criticism for his performances against the Czech Republic and Spain. Antonio Cassano was not tender with the fivefold Ballon d’Or and even pressed it well. Indeed, the former Italy international believes it is simply time for Cristiano Ronaldo to end his career.

“Stupid! Ingrates!” Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister goes crazy

The former Real Madrid and Italy striker told the Muschio Selvaggio podcast: “At this point, Cristiano Ronaldo should love himself, do himself a favor and understand that if he can’t get to a level, he has to end his career. He’s won everything, he’s been a phenomenon. Now , it’s time to retire.”

“I don’t like CR7 as a player”

“I have a lot of respect for CR7, but I don’t like him as a player. Lionel Messi is like Diego Maradona. He had to leave Argentina at the age of 14 and face serious problems physical, which speaks of sacrifices“, added Antonio Cassano. There is no doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo will keep this statement, as well as all those against him, in the back of his mind.

The clubs that avoided Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer

Admittedly, the Portuguese international has never been in so much trouble during his career, but his advanced age is not the only explanation. This summer, Cristiano Ronaldo lost his newborn baby, he did not do any physical preparation and even if the Portuguese is a physical and mental machine, these elements must certainly have an impact on his performance.

At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo has only one Premier League start and 207 minutes of playing time with Manchester United this season. The Portuguese will face a huge challenge, one more, in the coming weeks to know how to turn the situation around and prove that he is not burnt out and that he is still under the pedal.