Portugal, more protections for those in smart working: beyond office hours the company will not be able to contact employees

In Portugal workers in smart working will enjoy greater protection. A law approved in recent days by Parliament provides for the right to disconnection: the company will no longer be able to contact employees after office hours, otherwise it will be subject to sanctions. In addition, businesses, which have saved on electricity bills and internet subscriptions by working from home, will have to contribute to the expenses of their employees who use the light and WiFi in their own home.

Parliament has also decided that parents with small children will be able to work from home until their children are eight years old even without having agreed with the company. Measures that aim to attract new ones digital nomads, as stated by the minister of labor, the socialist Ana Mendes Godinho: “We consider Portugal one of the best places in the world for these digital nomads to choose to live, vwe want to attract them here“.

During the last Web summit in Lisbon, the Socialist Party has put on the table the data of the increase in remote work and its problems, trying to find concrete answers. So here are the news, including the ban on to monitor the activity of their employees while working from home. Godinho spoke of the challenge that digital imposes on the business world a “turning point if we take advantage of benefits and we reduce the disadvantages“.