Portugal: new record for Cristi

Against Spain, the goal ace took his European caps record to 187 for Portugal, next being Sergio Ramos with 180.

At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo is still at the top of his game, scoring goals for Manchester United and breaking records.

Ronaldo made his Portugal debut in a 1-0 friendly win over Kazakhstan in August 2003. The same year he joined Manchester United from Sporting CP and nearly two decades later still leads his country as captain. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner equaled Ali Daei’s record of 109 international goals at Euro 2020, then surpassed it with two goals against the Republic of Ireland last September, becoming the top international goalscorer in the country. all the time.

The records keep piling up for Ronaldo. On Thursday, he extended another men’s European record by winning his 187th international cap with Portugal, surpassing the previous record of 180 set by Sergio Ramos with Spain. In those 187 appearances for Portugal, Ronaldo scored 115 goals, averaging 0.61 goals per game.

This year’s World Cup in Qatar is likely to be Ronaldo’s last. The farthest the striker has reached with Portugal at a World Cup is the Seleção’s run to the semi-finals in 2006, when France beat them before losing the match for third place against Germany.