Portugal, “no contact with employees after working hours”

According to these rules not only employers must respect employees’ office hours, but they must also help pay the expenses incurred during smart working such as the increase in bills electricity and the Internet, but not water.

The new rules are also good news for parents of young children – they will have right to work from home without having to agree in advance with their employers, until the child is eight years old. In any case, face-to-face work remains one of the methods approved in the decision-making process: measures have also been taken to address the loneliness according to which companies will have to organize meet face to face at least every two months.

A turning point – “The pandemic has accelerated the need to regulate what needs to be regulated.” – stated the Minister of Labor and Social Security of Portugal, Ana Mendes Godinho -. “Telework can be a turning point if we take advantage and reduce the disadvantages. Building a healthy remote work culture could also bring other benefits to the country, in the form of foreign workers seeking a change of scenery. “Portugal was the first European country to change its remote working rules as a direct consequence of the pandemic in January of this year. “