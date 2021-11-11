Portugal prohibits bosses from contacting employees outside working hours – Corriere.it

from Alessio Lana

The new rules on smart working provide economic aid for the payment of bills and the possibility of staying at home until the children are eight years old

With a surprise move, Portugal is making life easier for workers, clearly rebalancing the work-life balance that the pandemic has put in crisis. Thanks to a new law approved last Friday, the Iberian country becomes the first nation in Europe to have adopted labor laws that favor smart working, giving a clear change to the lives of millions of workers.

First of all the employers they can no longer contact employees after hours n monitor them while they work from home. A more radical amendment, the so-called right to disconnect, however, has not passed. He expected to be able to completely shut down the work devices once the shift was over.

Then there is the expense chapter. Smart working has weighed heavily on workers’ shoulders and so now companies must make an economic contribution to help them pay their Internet subscription and electricity bill but not that of water. Just write everything down on your expense report and employers will reimburse them as if they were trips or dinners. Good news also applies to those with young children. The Portuguese got the right to work from home without having to agree in advance until the little ones are eight years old.

It must be said that the new rules they only apply to companies with more than ten employees And among the new rules a rather curious one emerges. Nicknamed anti-loneliness, it requires companies to hold at least one face-to-face meeting every two months.