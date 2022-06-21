Portugal: Sporting Academy renamed in the name of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo receives yet another great honor in Portugal. Sporting Clube de Portugal’s training academy now bears his name. The center is renamed Cristiano Ronaldo Academy this Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered the greatest player trained by Sporting Clube de Portugal. To honor him, the club decided to rename its prestigious academy in the name of the Portuguese star. This on the occasion of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the creation of this training and education center.

Sporting has even undertaken a major new project for its center. The Cristiano Ronaldo Academy will expand in terms of infrastructure and access. This with the construction of several training grounds and a new mini-stadium for official competitions.

Present at the celebrations organized on Tuesday, the Manchester United striker was very admiring of the work being done within his training club. “Congratulations to the academy. It’s a pleasure to see Sporting with a job of this dimension,” Cristiano Ronaldo told Record exclusively.

About sixty players launched

The Sporting academy was inaugurated on 21 June 2002. It is home to Sporting’s main professional and junior football teams, as well as the women’s football team. The academy has already celebrated 23 national championship titles at youth level since its inauguration. In all, 65 players passed through the center have already made their debuts in the Lions main team, according to an information note published by the Lisbon club.

