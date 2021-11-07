Portugal, the incomprehensible crisis of an acclaimed leftist government

In Portugal, the center-left government of Prime Minister Antonio Costa is going through a serious parliamentary crisis, which will lead to his resignation.

The crisis opened last week when the two radical Left parties (The Left Bloc and the Portuguese Communist Party) that provide external support to the Socialist Party government announced that they will not vote on the Budget, thus taking away the majority in Parliament. .

In fact, Costa today leads a minority government: in 2019, despite obtaining a clear victory, detaching the (center-right) Social Democratic Party by almost ten percentage points, he stopped at 108 seats out of 230, without obtaining an absolute majority, thus having to obtain the external support of the two minor leftist parties.

The peculiarity of this crisis, which could appear as yet another quarrel between the moderate and radical left, is that the Portuguese government is regarded as the most left-wing in the entire European Union.

Since taking office in 2015, Costa has given a decisive progressive turn to the country, moving away from the austerity of the previous center-right government (also imposed by the negotiations with the Troika, in exchange for a € 78 billion aid package. given the poor financial condition of the country after the 2008 crisis).

During the six years in office, the government of the Socialist Party has increased the minimum wage, pensions and reduced the working hours of civil servants to 35 hours.

The Portuguese approach during the Costa government was nicknamed “Fourth Way”, due to its ability to combine public investment in support of growth with budgetary discipline, also appreciated at European level.

This approach had had significant benefits: economic growth, a reduction in public debt and a steady decrease in unemployment before the pandemic.

Furthermore, the Portuguese government was valued for its management of Covid-19, which affected Portugal relatively lightly than other Mediterranean European countries in social and economic terms. The vaccination campaign was going very well: 87% of the population is fully vaccinated, the highest rate in the European Union.

The budget proposal rejected by the Parliament contained, among other things, a further increase in the minimum wage, pensions, public health expenditure and public salaries.

For the left-wing parties, these increases were not significant enough, and they would have wanted a more decisive increase in public spending, even at the cost of disregarding the indications of the European Union.

Many in the Socialist Party accuse the radical left parties of making a political calculation on the shoulders of the country, as their support has fallen during the support of the socialist government

The President of the Republic Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, of the PSD (center-right), has repeatedly threatened to dissolve the Chamber and bring Portugal to the vote, if the budget was not approved.

Given the political situation, Costa had to cancel his commitments at the COP26 which is taking place in Glasgow and remain in Portugal, but the gesture was not enough to contain the now irreparable crisis.

After the rejection of the budget by the Parliament President De Sousa has called the parties for a series of consultations and has announced that the majority is in favor of returning to the vote. The President addressed the nation on Thursday evening, announcing that he will dissolve the Chamber and call new elections, which will be held on January 30th.

According to the most recent polls, the Socialist Party should clearly win the elections, but again with no absolute majority emerging. The minor leftist parties are seeing their consensus drop in the polls, and could be punished by the vote for choosing to overthrow the government, at a time of social and economic fragility caused by the pandemic. The center-right is divided, and will have to make the primary to choose its new leader.

The Far Right of Chega, a nationalist and Eurosceptic party, founded three years ago, which today has only one representative in parliament, could be the biggest winner. Up to now, Portugal has been a country that after the end of Salazar’s dictatorship had managed to marginalize the far right from national politics, which today exceeds 10% in the latest polls.

The future of Portugal today is uncertain, after years of recovery and relative stability, in many political leaders, looking at the government crisis and the new elections, they ask themselves if it is worth it.