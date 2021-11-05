Portugal, the president dissolves Parliament: it is the end of the Costa government ‘betrayed’ by the left. Voting takes place on January 30th

The coup de grace to the government was delivered on October 27, when the far left of the Communist Party he was born in Bloco de Esquerda they had taken away his support by knocking the budget law and de facto disheartening the socialist prime minister Antonio Costa. Today the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, announced it dissolution of the Lisbon Parliament, calling the early elections for January 30th.

However, the premier has no intention of leaving the scene beaten by his former supporters, who have allowed him to govern since 2015, and has already made it known that in view of the call to the polls he will campaign for a “strengthened, stable and lasting majority “. An objective that can also be reached thanks to the heavy divisions that characterize the right-wing bloc and which could thus favor a new success of the socialist front, perhaps at the expense of the extreme left that could also pay the electoral trip to the premier.

In the meantime, however, the country remains without a budget law ever so necessary, given the need to stimulate the relaunch of the country after almost two years of coronavirus pandemic. 2022 will be “a decisive year for a lasting exit from the pandemic and the social crisis that has hit us”, declared the head of state during his televised speech.