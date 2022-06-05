Portugal vs Switzerland: Cristiano Ronaldo holder, the official line-ups

For its second group match in the League of Nations, Portugal receives Switzerland at the Estádio José Alvalade this Sunday. Discover the official line-ups of the two teams.

After their draw (1-1) against Spain on the first day of the League of Nations, Portugal will try to relaunch their competition this Sunday, at home, against Switzerland. Opposite, the Nati also need points, after their defeat (1-2) against the Czech Republic in their first match in this tournament.

For this meeting, Fernando Santos puts Cristiano Ronaldo back in the starting lineup. The Mancunian striker will be accompanied by Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota in attack. Bernardo Silva is on the bench, while Danilo Pereira is in central defense with Pepe. Opposite, Murat Yakin reviews his eleven and makes six changes. Sommer, Widmer, Elvedi, Freuler, Okafor and Embolo all leave their place. They are replaced by Kobel Mbabu, Frei, Shaqiri, Steffen and Seferovic.

The official lineups

Portugal : Rui Patrício – Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Pepe, Nuno Mendes – Neves, William Carvalho, Otávio – Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes.

Swiss : Kobel – Mbabu, Schär, Frei, Rodríguez – Xhaka – Shaqiri, Vargas, Sow, Steffen – Seferovic.

