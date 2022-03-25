Portugal vs. Turkey – Match Report – March 24, 2022

The Portugal National Team overcame the first obstacle on its way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Portugalwith more talent than game, won (2-1) this Thursday against the team of Turkey in the semi-final of the European play-off for the Qatar World Cupso they will play the final on March 29 in Porto.

What seemed like a match on track for the break with 2-0 in favor of the Portuguese after goals from Otávio and Jota, was complicated for Portugal 2-1 in minute 64. Even in minute 83 Lille striker Yilmaz could tie the tie if he hadn’t missed a penalty.

The meeting resolved Matheus Nunes in 93, after scoring the final 3-1. The best of PortugalDiogo Jota and Otávio, while Cristiano Ronaldo It was very blurred and “fallón”.

In the first fifteen minutes, Portugal It was a real cyclone and he had several chances to pierce the Turkish goal.

It was in minute 14 when the Portuguese opened the scoring thanks to a play between Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota who ended up shooting from the edge of the area Bernard Silva. The ball crashed into the base of the post and the Portuguese nationalized Brazilian winger Otávio took advantage of the rebound and scored the first goal of the contest.

However, Portugal he relaxed after the first quarter of an hour and the Turks took oxygen, they stretched and the first chances came.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Otavio – Portugal vs. Turkey – UEFA Play-Off Getty Images

In minute 20, failure of Daniel Pereira (today as a central defender due to the absences of Rúben Dias and Pepe), which ended with a loose shot to the center of the goal that was picked up by the goalkeeper Diogo Costatoday the starter after Rui Patrício remained on the bench.

Two minutes later, new arrival of Turkeycenter to the right and Galatasaray Kutlu’s header into the small area in the middle skimmed the bottom of the post.

And in the 26th the trouble continued for “las quinas”, a new defensive error, now by Dalot, which ended with a shot from the edge of the area by the Feyenoord player Orkun Kokku who left far from the reach of the Portuguese goalkeeper.

Turkey he lived more from the lack of Portuguese ambition than from his own football and with four minutes to rest, an excellent play by the right of Portugal with a middle cross from Otávio so that the Liverpool winger, Diogo Jotascored the 2-0 after a sensational header.

at rest, Portugal had the semifinal on track under the delirium of the Portuguese public that packed the Estadio do Dragao.

In the second half, same script, mastery of Portugal and the first came in minute 47 with a shot on the Portuguese “10”, Bernard Silvawhich hit the base of the post squarely, but Trabzonspor goalkeeper Cakir made an excellent save.

However, when everything seemed controlled by the Portuguese, an excellent combination arrived on the edge of the box between the Marseille winger (on loan from Roma), Under, and the Lille striker, Yilmaz, who scored the 2-1 in the 64th minute. .

in the next few minutes Turkey pressed after the inertia of the goal and with Portugal something more conservative.

Yilmaz became a danger for the Portuguese defense and, in the 68th minute, the Turks even asked for a penalty after contact in the area with Danilo, although the striker had dropped.

With 20 minutes to go, Fernando Santos gave entrance to the mattress joao felix to replace the most offensive player of Portugal, Diogo Jota. Four minutes earlier, German coach Stefan Kuntz brought on Getafe striker and second-highest scorer (14 goals) in the Spanish league, Enes Unal, who replaced Akturkoglu.

Cristiano Ronaldo walks during Portugal vs. Turkey Getty Images

In 74, a very clear one for Portugal. Guerreiro crossed from the left for Otávio to finish off with pleasure in the small area, although the ball went far from the goal.

The key moment of the match, the 80th minute, when Joseph Fonte committed a penalty on Enes Unal, which was not called at first, although the referee marked the maximum penalty after reviewing the play.

He launched in 83 Yilmaz, under sticks Diogo Jota, and the ball went to the clouds. The Portuguese fans breathed in Porto and, especially, Joseph Fonte seeing how his Lille teammate missed the shot.

Already in the discount, Cristiano RonaldoIncomprehensibly, he missed a chance in the small area when he just had to push it. And when there was one minute left, the “sportinguista” Matheus Nunes he resolved the match, he was left alone against the Turkish goalkeeper and he defined a cross at the back of the net.

Even in 95 he had it Cristiano Ronaldo, but his shot, with the goalkeeper beaten, went to the crossbar. After five minutes of added time, final whistle and Portugal qualified for the play-off final, which will be played on March 29 at the same Estadio do Dragao.