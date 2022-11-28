Portugal vs. Uruguay – Match Report – November 28, 2022

(EFE) – Uruguay will play everything on the last date in the 2022 World Cup, not even a draw on the last day against Ghana is worth it, just a difficult victory today for the sky-blue team, victim of their own fears during a game time, defeated by two goals from Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Costa and his ineffectiveness when he lost his complexes (1-0), too late to prevent Portugal from qualifying.

Two Uruguay for a defeat. One, until the goal against, so insubstantial, so conformist, so lacking in ambition, so imprecise, that he always played on the edge of the fall, of any detail. Another, from 1-0 onwards, that came close to everything it should be, with pressure, daring, with intensity and with an offense that was not successful, but that exposes and questions the reasons for putting staged by Diego Alonso.

The goalless draw against South Korea was not by chance. Neither is his compromised position in the group. Uruguay is not yet -and there is no margin left- at the level of what it claims. Among so much expectation, among so much conviction in his words, among so much attraction in some of his footballers, in one hour it was a team without identity, with a conservative and ineffective plan, which expressively conveys the fear of failure in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. No Valverde appeared. Not Cavani. Not Darwin Nunez. Game was missing. And character.

Nor the agitation of the system, from two to three central defenders, from wingers to wingers; nor the appearance of pressure in the opposite field, more visual than practical; nor the irruption of Cavani, perhaps because it was he who scored the two goals that eliminated Portugal in the last World Cup memory in Russia 2018; nor the outburst of pride from Bentancur, the only one this Monday above average; nor any race by Darwin Núñez, as inexpressive as the rest. Nothing would remedy the inconsequentiality. A Uruguayan problem.

Diego Alonso’s group needed more, contained by their own prudence, resistant by the forcefulness of their centrals, with which they endured the moments in which they gave all the initiative to Portugal, and only lightened the weight of the pressure, of the Tactical responsibility, when an individuality emerges that pushes forward without paying attention to other rigors, as happened when Bentancur left three rivals on the road, but Diogo Costa covered his one-on-one.

The best in the first half (the only thing, too) of Uruguay’s attack, so little with so much at stake, entrusted to a counterattack, an inspiration, an unexpected script twist, a second play that promoted a few times, as soon as he felt the rush of pressure on his rival’s area, with some balls from side to side of the field that Ruben Dias or Pepe, the replacement for the injured Danilo Pereira in the eleven, always won.

To the casualties of the central Paris Saint Germain, an indisputable starter in the Fernando Santos scheme, and Otavio, absent this Monday due to a muscle ailment, Portugal added another one. He already had it on the first day and it fell on the second: Nuno Mendes, the PSG winger, whose reappearance in the eleven, ruled out the day before by the coach, lasted 42 minutes, when he suffered, fell to the ground, got up And he took the path of the locker room, perhaps until the farewell to Qatar 2022, depending on what the tests dictate.

At that time, Uruguay did not give more than two consecutive passes from midfield forward. Yes, Portugal did, to which it gave so much to double and even triple its rival’s possession throughout various sections of the game, because, with so much control, with so much passing, it lacked overflow against the opposing defense, until the second half. , until Joao Félix finished off the side of the net and until Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo turned everything upside down. In between, an invader jumped onto the playing field to show the world a flag of diversity.

Bruno, with too much space to outline himself and propose the cross from a corner of the area, with Godín waiting, corresponds to a very high percentage of the goal, because his cross went to the specific place, between the carelessness of Varela to validate the position of Cristiano Ronaldo and the offside that the rest of the sky-blue defense claimed, but also the best scorer in the history of Portugal, who, at the very least, misled (it seemed that he combed it at first) Rochet. FIFA awarded Bruno 1-0, in the 55th minute.

Nobody was surprised by the goal. Not because of a matter of chances, not even because of an overwhelming dominance by Portugal, which was never such, but because Uruguay appeared as a minor opponent until then, incomprehensible when qualifying for the round of 16 is so at stake, inappropriate with all the capacity that He has, as he demonstrated as soon as he realized with absolute clarity that the only way to survive is by launching himself into the attack.

So yes, Uruguay rose to a more recognizable height, reset its ambition (nonexistent against South Korea, expressionless for an hour against Portugal), altered the debatable plan that Diego Alonso designed to win the match and freed itself from all tactical oppression through which he circulated from the beginning, so prepared for the error of others, so obsessed with his own error, that the attack, so crucial, took a secondary place.

When it was a priority, when he really went for what he had come for, it was already too late. Neither with Cavani nor with Darwin Núñez. Not later with Luis Suárez, about to make it 1-1, nor Maxi Gómez, with a right hand to the post. Nor with De Arrascaeta, frustrated by Diogo Costa, the irrefutable examples that if he had wanted to win sooner, everything would have been possible for Uruguay, which is bordering on a fiasco in Qatar 2022. If he does not beat Ghana on the last day, he will say goodbye. Bruno sentenced a penalty. He himself provoked a controversial and debatable hand from Giménez, and he sentenced it.