Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo tames Switzerland, Spain snatch a draw against the Czech Republic

After Wales’ victory over Ukraine (1-0) qualifying the Dragons for the next World Cup, scheduled for Qatar, the Nations League continued this Sunday evening, with five games scheduled at 8:45 p.m. In Group 2 of League A, Spain, held in check by Portugal (1-1) on the first day, traveled to Prague to challenge the Czech Republic. At Sinobo Stadium and with a largely overhauled eleven, Luis Enrique’s men were quickly surprised. Abandoned by his defense, misaligned, Simon had to bow to Pesek (1-0, 4th). Led by the score, La Roja finally reacted just before the break through the prodigy Gavi, author of a superb curling shot from the left (1-1, 45 + 3rd).

On returning from the locker room, Ferran Torres entered the game, instead of Pablo Sarabia, but Spain continued to come up against the Czech defense, like this double save by Tomas Vaclik (57th). In the process, it was Asensio who found the post of the Národní tým (62nd). In lack of success, the Spaniards were finally going to be punished by Kuchta, ideally launched in depth and author of a sumptuous dive (2-1, 67th). Surprised by a more than realistic opponent (2 shots on target, 2 goals), Spain tried to come back in the last quarter of an hour and Martinez found the equalizer on the gong (2-2, 90th). Once again held in check after their original draw against Portugal, Spain are in a very bad position.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal is on the move!

In the other meeting of the group, Switzerland, executioner of the Blues during the last Euro, faced the Portugal of Cristiano Ronaldo. At the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, the Swiss thought they would open the scoring but Seferovic’s goal was finally canceled for a handball at the start of the action. Stung, the Portuguese reacted and Carvalho opened the scoring quarter of an hour into the game (1-0, 15th). Carried by this opener, the Lusitanians continued to push and Cristiano Ronaldo entered the scene. In the space of five minutes, CR7 offered a double (35th, 40th) and thus allowed Portugal to take off before the break. Upon returning from the locker room, Cancelo finally completed the Portuguese victory (4-0, 68th). With this great success, Portugal takes the lead of the group, just ahead of the Czech Republic, second to everyone’s surprise.

Opposed to Slovenia in Group 4 of League B, Serbia won thanks to achievements by Mitrovic, Milinkovic-Savic, Jovic and Radonjic (4-1). For its part, Sweden lost (0-2) against Norway of the inevitable Erling Haaland, author of a double (20th, 69th). A success which also allows the Norwegians to take the lead of the group alone, ahead of Serbia and Sweden on equal points. In Bulgaria, Georgia has largely won (5-2) in Group 4 of League C and regained its leadership position, ahead of North Macedonia. Finally, note the narrow victory of Greece against Kosovo (1-0) in a meeting counting for the second day of Group C of League C. With these three new points pocketed, the selection led by Gustavo Poyet retains its first square.

All results from 8:45 p.m.

League A – Group 2, 2nd day

Portuguese 4 -0 Switzerland: Carvalho (15th), Ronaldo (35th, 40th) and Cancelo (68th)

Czech Republic 2-2 Spain: Pesek (4th) and Kuchta (67th) / Gavi (45+3rd) and Martinez (90th)

League B, Group 4 Matchday 2

Serbia 4 -1 Slovenia: Mitrovic (24th), Milinkovic-Savic (56th), Jovic (85th) and Radonjic (90+2nd) / Stojanovic (30th)

Sweden 1-2 Norway : Elanga (90+2nd) / Haaland (20th, sp and 69th)

League C – Group 2, 2nd day

Kosovo 0-1 Greece : Bakasetas (36th)

League C, Group 4 Matchday 2