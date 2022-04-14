Portuguese football changed forever thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo?

Zapping Goal! soccer club Ligue 1: top 10 club balance sheets

Tributes, Cristiano Ronaldo has received hundreds or even thousands since the beginning of his career. But the one returned to him by his compatriot Manuel Fernandes during an interview with the Goal site is really special. Because for the former player of Everton and Portsmouth, who ends his career in Cyprus at 36, the fivefold Ballon d’Or has quite simply changed the mentality of Portuguese football.

“He had a very positive influence on all Portuguese players”

“Basically he was a dribbler. And one day I saw how much he had changed. We had played at Old Trafford with Portsmouth and lost 0-3. Suddenly his game had become vertical, with or without the ball. At the beginning, he only played with the ball at his feet. But in a very short time, he improved considerably. It was impressive to see. I think he rubbed off on all the players. I’m not saying that before we didn’t want to win. But he showed others that to do that, you have to do something extra that will make your team win.”

“It’s easy to say ‘I want to win’ but do you give something extra to make it happen? And what will that something be? Cristiano has shown that if you do everything you can, then you can reach another level and achieve incredible things. He had a very positive influence on all Portuguese players.”

An interview with former Benfica and Portugal (and Everton) midfielder Manuel Fernandes about 2006, Cristiano Ronaldo, coming to England and why Liverpool are on “a different level” right now.#LFC #EFC #UCL https://t.co/oq2qEoyhz0 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 5, 2022