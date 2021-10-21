«Pose», when New York was tormented by AIDS (grade 9) – Corriere.it

from Maurizio Porro

In the 26 episodes the story of how the scourge of the disease shocked the LGBT + community of the Big Apple with a passionate but not rhetorical approach

“Pose” whose third season is now on Netflix one of the most beautiful and instructive series within the LGBTQ + community of the 80s in N. York in the midst of that ballroom culture that inspired Madonna (“Vogue”) and gave a new social identity for the humiliated and offended by AIDS, a pandemic disease at the time and now endemic.

It seems a long time ago, but it was yesterday. Three seasons, fierce gay fans, a well-deserved Emmy award to Billy Porter and Pray Tell, announcer of the choreographic dances of the clubs in which the trans, almost all black or Hispanic, perform in the evening in a pomp that alone justifies forever the word "camp". In all 26 episodes in which we see the hand of producer director Ryan Murphy, to whom we also owe "Ratched", "Boys in the band", "Hollywood" and "Feud", on the legendary Crawford-Davis quarrel during the making of Baby Jane , his luxurious use of places and colors, the liveliness of the stimuli, the psychological wide angle with which he looks at groups then and in part even today unknown. "Poses" a choral series both in the drafting and in the distribution: the creators are, in addition to the aforementioned Murphy, Brad Falciuck and Steven Canals, who have told us with an almost all transgender non-white cast the euphoric unhappiness of some categories that are were able to join forces to form a new social identity and an idea that is completely alternative and transversal to the family, but where protection and help were words with meaning.

The new families, the “houses” of “Pose” host colorful groups of marginalized, including ex-drug addicts and ex-prostitutes who fly near the port, almost all trans who get together to survive with a mother superior in command who does not allow exceptions and takes care that everything runs at least within the limits of the law. The characters are many and all well constructed, from the Hispanic Blanca (MJ Rodriguez) who later became the nurse and the mother of the Evangelista family in which the very elegant Elektra the star and the dispenser of funds, thanks to her services and in the final game also to friendship with the mafia. And then there’s wannabe dancer Damon and Angel’s sweetheart good boy who will eventually marry with a movie-worthy episode with Julia Roberts, coloring everything with a happy ending. The center of gravity for the ballroom where the shemales perform in the evening with clothes worthy of the first half finale of the Legnanesi magazines, choreography by Wanda Osiris and “poses”, poses and movements judged by a severe jury. Each has its own slice of drama and moment of happiness or both, but “Pose” a merciless look at the medical situation of the city when the AIDS epidemic broke out and only whites were allowed in the experimental therapy groups of the Manhattan hospitals, so much so that there was a procession with a demonstration in which people scattered the ashes of their loved ones who died of HIV in front of the government headquarters.

Injustices for all, starting from the sexual condition, while Pray Tell, fantastic entertainer presenter of the dance and parades, golden walks made to rekindle dreams, finds himself ill and returns in search of lost time, that is when he had had an affair with the village priest, who perhaps the most rhetorical area in history and in which the emotion wants to be piloted. For the rest, the series is truly one of the best around, fun and moving, passionate but not rhetorical, being a mixture of drama, social comedy and musical, a mix that did not exist between genres and that brings gender society to the fore as then it would never have been done, thanks also to a very prominent cast, jagged and characterized but never over the top. But above all interesting this experiment of shelters for the “dishonored” of society, always explaining that there are differences of class and judgment: middle-class whites are often customers of houses where sado maso is practiced and here for the series also comes a yellow cuff. If you love what was once called the sideshow, the evening shows in the ball rooms are memorable, divided by categories and Elektra (Dominique Jackson) whirls around Manhattan in a cloud of white mink.