positions and matches of the last date

El Tri, without shining, is very close to Qatar 2022 1:36

(CNN Spanish) — The Concacaf qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup come to an end this Wednesday with the 14th date of the final octagonal.

Canada is the only team that secured a direct pass to Qatar on Sunday’s penultimate qualifying round, leaving two direct tickets available and one more to the playoffs.

The United States and Mexico, both with 25 points, arrive in an ideal position for the last day, since they are 3 points ahead of Costa Rica, fourth in the table and the last team with mathematical possibilities of fighting for a direct ticket to Qatar. .

Costa Rica will receive the United States with only one goal: to win by several goals and wait for a defeat by Mexico. It is that the Tico team has a goal difference of +3, below Mexico (+7) and far behind the USA (+13).

The Mexicans, meanwhile, will be local against El Salvador, one of the worst teams in the octagonal final, so a defeat is, a priori, unlikely.

While it’s time for the final matches of the playoffs, here’s a refresher on the standings.

Concacaf standings before the end of qualifying

Canada* – 28 points United States** – 25 Mexico** – 25 Costa Rica** – 22 Panama*** – 18 El Salvador*** – 10 Jamaica*** – 8 Honduras*** – 4

*Classified

**Secured at least repechage

***Deleted

Final qualifying matches

They are played on Wednesday, March 30 at the same time