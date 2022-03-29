positions and matches of the last date

What Chile, Colombia and Peru must do to go to Qatar 0:44

(CNN Spanish) — The time has come. The final matches of the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are played this Tuesday and, with this, the fate of three teams will be decided: Peru, Colombia and Chile.

The Conmebol qualifiers already have the four classified directly to Qatar 2022: Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay. However, the pass to the playoffs is still pending and Peru, Colombia and Chile have a chance of obtaining it.

Only one of those three teams can keep that ticket to the playoffs.

Peru, with 21 points, is the only one that depends on itself, because with a victory in their match this Tuesday against Paraguay in Lima they will be in the playoffs for Qatar 2022. For their part, Colombia, with 20 points, need to win in their visit to bottom side Venezuela and that Peru draw or lose theirs. Fate wanted the Vinotinto to be directed by the Argentine José Néstor Pekerman, who precisely took the coffee growers to the World Cups in Brazil and Russia.

Finally, Chile, with 19 points, is the team that has it the most difficult, since they need to win their home match against Uruguay and then hope that the results of Peru and Colombia favor them.

Here is the full standings table.

Table of positions of the South American qualifiers

Brazil* – 42 points Argentina* – 38 Ecuador – 25 Uruguay – 25 Peru – 21 Columbia – 20 Chile – 19 Paraguay – 16 Bolivian – 15 Venezuela – 10

*Brazil and Argentina, classified for Qatar for a long time, still have a pending match between them, after their meeting was suspended on September 5 due to the controversy of the covid-19 protocols on Brazilian soil. The game will be played in June on a neutral court. If certain combinations of results are given, Argentina could still reach the first position of Conmebol.

Final matches of the Conmebol qualifiers

All are played on Tuesday, March 29 at the same time

Peru vs. Paraguay – 7:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela vs. Colombia – 7:30 p.m. ET

Chile vs. Uruguay – 7:30 p.m. ET

Ecuador vs. Argentina – 7:30 p.m. ET

Bolivia vs. Brazil – 7:30 p.m. ET

