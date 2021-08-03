“Positions”, now available the deluxe edition of Ariana Grande’s album

From today, Friday, March 26, is available in physical version the DELUXE EDITION of the album “Positions” by Ariana Grande. In addition to the original tracklist, there are other four previously unreleased tracks, including the remix of “34+35” Feat. Doya Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

“Positions” has reached the #1 of the Top 200 of Billboard, becoming the Ariana Grande’s fifth album to conquer the top of this ranking. The album it was anticipated by the eponymous single, which debuted directly at the #1 of the Spotify Global ranking with over 468 million streams. The official video has already become a cult, with 271 million views on YouTube: directed by Dave MeyersSee Ariana Grande in the shoes of the President of the United States, surrounded by an all-female staff between press conferences, celebrations and walks in the garden of the White House.

“Positions” Deluxe Edition by Ariana Grande the complete tracklist:

1. shut up

2. 34.35

3. Motive feat. Doya Cat

4. just like magic

5. off the table feat. The Weeknd

6. Six Thirty

7. safety net feat. Ty Dolla $ign

8. my hair

9. nasty

10. west side

11. love language

12. positions

13. obvious

14. POV

15. someone like you (interlude)

16. Test drives

17. 34.35 remix (feat. Doja Cat & Meghan Thee Stallion)

18. worst behavior

19. main thing

Cover image – Photo Credits © Dave Meyers

