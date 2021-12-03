positions open in December 2021

Poste work with us – Post office, the main Italian postal company, is looking for employees to strengthen its staff (enter the TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook).

Opportunities to work in Poste they are different and scattered throughout Italy. There are some profiles that do not require a particular specialization (such as i postman), for others certain skills are required (as for i language profiles).

Before analyzing the offers in Poste work with us we will make a brief overview of the history of the company to highlight its importance in the panorama of Italian logistics.

Poste work with us: the history of the company

Poste was born as a state company in 1862, inheriting the organization of Post offices of Sardinia.

Over time it will acquire a fundamental role, becoming a strategic asset of the state especially during the fascist period, when there was the censorship of correspondence.

The post office monopoly breaks down gradually, giving more and more space to private companies active in the field of logistics. The definitive liberalization of the sector occurs only in 2011.

Poste’s efficiency and its balance sheets did not shine until 2002, when Massimo Sarmi took over the reins of the project. Budgets go positive for 10 consecutive years and the company shines for efficiency and profitability, so much so that it has become a point of reference in Europe.

Poste work with us: open positions in December 2021

Here are all the open positions in Poste work with us. We reported the most recent, if you are interested in reading the complete list visit this page:

Poste work with us: how to apply online

Applying for Poste work with us is a fairly easy procedure. You will need to fill out a online form, we recommend that you use your PC.

The first thing to do is to click on one of the offers in the list in the previous section of this article. If the ad that opens convinces you, scroll down the page and click on «Apply now“

At this point the system will make you create a user profile, which you can also use in the future, in case you want to try to apply for other job offers.

Once you have entered yours e-mail, the form with the personal information. Fill in all the fields (those with an asterisk must be completed compulsorily).

Fill in the email field well, as you will be contacted there in case of interest.

When you have finished click on «Next» at the bottom and you will arrive in the section where you can upload your resume and cover letter.

Now you have reached the last page, perhaps the most important of the whole process. Here you will have to enter the work preferences (hours, contract, location, shift work, travel …).

In the end you will have to give consent to the processing of personal data, insert yours full name (to declare that what you wrote is true) and click on «Send“.